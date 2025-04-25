Connect with us

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Sasha Barkov Questionable for Game 3 After Hagel Hit

Published

3 hours ago

on

Barkov panthers
Florida Panthers captain Sasha Barkov, pictured here in Buffalo on Oct. 28, is questionable for Game 3 against the Tampa Bay Lightning following a hit from Brandon Hagel in the third period of Game 2. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

FORT LAUDERDALE — Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice said it was unclear whether captain Sasha Barkov would play in Game 3 against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday in Sunrise.

Barkov left Thursday’s Game 2 win in the third period after being caught in the chin on a hit from Brandon Hagel.

Hagel was given a major penalty for interference on the hit — Barkov had never touched a puck cleared by Tampa Bay’s Ryan McDonagh — and has a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety scheduled for today.

The Panthers lead the Lightning 2-0 in the best-of-7 series after beating the Lightning by a combined 8-2 in Tampa.

“He hasn’t been ruled out yet,” Maurice said, “and he hasn’t been cleared.’’

The Panthers will be getting defenseman Aaron Ekblad back for Game 3 after he served the final game of a 20-game suspension for violating the terms of the NHL/NHLPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program on Thursday.

Florida had a small skate on Friday afternoon at the IcePlex, one in which Barkov did not participate.

Ekblad did skate Friday.

2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE 1ST ROUND: GAME 3
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING @ FLORIDA PANTHERS 
Panthers Lead Best-of-7 Series 2-0
  • When: Saturday, 1 p.m.
  • Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
  • Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FtL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (SWFla)
  • National TV: TBS/truTV
  • Streaming: Panthers+, MAX
  • Radio: WAXY 790-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
  • Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
  • Series Schedule — Game 1: Florida 6, @ Tampa Bay 2; Game 2: Florida 2, @ Tampa Bay 0; Game 3 at Florida: Saturday, 1 (TBS/Scripps); Game 4 at Florida: Monday, 7 (ESPN/Scripps);Game 5* at Tampa: Wednesday (TBA); Game 6* at Florida: Friday, May 2 (TBA); Game 7* at Tampa: Sunday, May 4 (TBA).
  • Regular Season Series: Tied 2-2
  • All-time Regular Season Series: Florida leads 79-53-19, 10 ties
  • All-Time Postgame Series: Tampa Bay Leads 2-1 (won 2021 first-round, 2022 ECS); Florida d. Lightning 4-1 in 2024 first-round.

Get FHN+ today!
Related Topics:
1 Comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Florida Johnny

Sit Hagel’s ass down for two games. If not then go after Kuch!

0
Reply

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x