Sasha Barkov Questionable for Game 3 After Hagel Hit

FORT LAUDERDALE — Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice said it was unclear whether captain Sasha Barkov would play in Game 3 against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday in Sunrise.

Barkov left Thursday’s Game 2 win in the third period after being caught in the chin on a hit from Brandon Hagel.

Hagel was given a major penalty for interference on the hit — Barkov had never touched a puck cleared by Tampa Bay’s Ryan McDonagh — and has a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety scheduled for today.

The Panthers lead the Lightning 2-0 in the best-of-7 series after beating the Lightning by a combined 8-2 in Tampa.

“He hasn’t been ruled out yet,” Maurice said, “and he hasn’t been cleared.’’

The Panthers will be getting defenseman Aaron Ekblad back for Game 3 after he served the final game of a 20-game suspension for violating the terms of the NHL/NHLPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program on Thursday.

Florida had a small skate on Friday afternoon at the IcePlex, one in which Barkov did not participate.

Ekblad did skate Friday.

Panthers Lead Best-of-7 Series 2-0