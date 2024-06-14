2024 Stanley Cup Final
Scouting Locations for a Florida Panthers Stanley Cup Parade
The longstanding joke when it came to a Stanley Cup parade route for the Florida Panthers is that it would circle the Sawgrass Mills Mall, ending up in one of the two food courts.
Perhaps have some duck boats cruise around the retaining ponds along Panther Parkway.
Of course, the idea of the Panthers winning the Stanley Cup was as big a joke as planning a parade for them.
Now, it is reality.
The Panthers are a win away from winning the Stanley Cup for the first time and a championship parade is quietly in the works as it takes time to plan these sort of things.
The location of said parade is under wraps, since no one wants to jinx anything.
But there are a number of locations that could host such an event.
The Miami Heat, Florida Marlins and Miami Hurricanes have all held championship parades through downtown Miami in the past.
Aside from bringing the Cup to South Beach for a night on the town, and, perhaps a rally somewhere in Florida’s largest county, do not expect the Panthers to do anything big south of County Line Road.
Most of the celebrations will be held within the Broward County limits.
The obvious choice for a Stanley Cup parade is through Fort Lauderdale — and, you can put your money on one being held near and/or on the water.
In 2003, the Marlins celebrated their World Series win over the Yankees with a boat parade along the Intracoastal following their street parade in Miami.
The Panthers had preliminary plans to have a beachside parade in Fort Lauderdale last year; those plans have likely been pulled out of a file cabinet and dusted off.
Las Olas Boulevard would be a popular and scenic spot for a parade, and a perfect location for television cameras when players hop out of their vehicles and run into the Elbo Room for an ‘impromptu’ toast.
If the Panthers win on Saturday, the team could also hold a rally at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise on Tuesday since it is already being staffed for a Game 5 against the Oilers that night.
In 1996, after losing to the Colorado Avalanche in the Final, the team opened up Miami Arena to celebrate the season.
If the Panthers opened the doors to the arena on Tuesday night to kick off a week of celebration, their fans could drive down Blue Dolphin or Green Toad Way and have a parade of their own around the mall property.
Meet you at Marshalls.
They sell pots and pans there, you know.
2024 STANLEY CUP FINAL
EDMONTON OILERS VS. FLORIDA PANTHERS
GAME 4
Panthers Lead Best of 7 Series 3-0
- When: Saturday, 8 p.m.
- Where: Rogers Place; Edmonton, Alberta
- National TV: ABC
- Streaming: ESPN+/Hulu
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL app
- Series Schedule, All Games 8 p.m. on ABC — Game 1: @Florida 3, Edmonton 0; Game 2: @Florida 4, Edmonton 1; Game 3: Florida 4, @Edmonton 3; Game 4: Florida at Edmonton, Saturday; Game 5*: Edmonton at Florida, Tuesday; Game 6*: Florida at Edmonton, Friday June 21; Game 7*:Edmonton at Florida, Monday June 24. (*) – If Necessary
- How They Got Here — Florida: d. Tampa Bay 4-1, Boston 4-2, New York Rangers 4-2; Edmonton: d. Los Angeles 4-1, Vancouver 4-3, Dallas 4-2.
- This Season (Florida Won 2-0) — At Florida: Panthers 5, Oilers 3 (Nov. 20). At Edmonton: Panthers 5, Oilers 2 (Dec. 17).
- Last Season: Edmonton Won 2-0
- All-time Regular Season Series: Oilers lead 23-16-0, 3 ties
- Postseason History: First Meeting
Is there a place to officially find out when, where and what the parade details will be. I have game 5 tickets and planned on flying to the game from Vancouver, Washington. I want to decide if I should come even if they win on Saturday. The parade would be special too!