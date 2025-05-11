Connect with us

Sergei Bobrovsky Brought the Goods for the Panthers in Game 3

Published

8 hours ago

on

Bobrovsky panthers
Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky waves after the Panthers defeated the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on June 8 in Sunrise. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Goalies, like relief pitchers, have to have a short memory and Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky has certainly shown the ability to let things go.

A few days ago, the talk around the Panthers and Maple Leafs playoff series was about Bobrovsky and his needing to get back to his past playoff best.

Friday night, he brought it when needed most.

Bobrovsky shook off giving up a couple of early goals — and one in the third that bounced off him and hit teammate Seth Jones before going into the net to tie the score at 4 — to keep the Panthers in it during overtime long enough for Brad Marchand to win it.

Of Bobrovsky’s 27 saves in Friday’s 5-4 win in Game 3, eight came in overtime.

Game 4 is tonight in Sunrise.

“We trust Bob. He has been unbelievable,’’ Carter Verhaeghe said. “Sometimes there is some puck luck or whatever, but it’s on us. We’ve been giving up a lot of stuff and he’s been back there, shutting the door. We trust him. He is a brick wall back there. We love him.”

Paul Maurice was asked Saturday about Bobrovsky turning back into ‘Big Game Bob’ or whatever you want to call him.

Maurice said Bobrovsky never loses it — even when he may not have his best game.

“I think it’s just an off night,’’ Maurice said.

Meanwhile, Joseph Woll says he needs to “reset” after losing Game 3.

He will remain the Leafs starter with Craig Berube saying Saturday that Anthony Stolarz has yet to start skating again after being forced out of Game 1 with a suspected concussion.

FLORIDA PANTHERS / FHN

NHL LINKS / NHL NEWS

2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS: GAME 4
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS 
Toronto leads best-of-7 series 2-1
  • When: Sunday, 7:30 p.m.
  • Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
  • National TV: TBS/truTV
  • National Streaming: MAX
  • Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
  • Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
  • Series Schedule — Game 1: @Toronto 5, Florida 4; Game 2: @Toronto 4, Panthers 3; Game 3: @Florida 5, Toronto 4 (OT); Game 4: Sunday @Florida, 7:30 (TBS/truTV); Game 5: Wednesday @Toronto, 7 (ESPN); Game 6*: Friday @Florida TBA (TNT/truTV); Game 7*: Sunday May 18 @Toronto TBA (TNT/truTV).
  • How They Got Here: Toronto d. Ottawa 4-2; Florida d. Tampa Bay 4-1
  • This Regular Season: Panthers Won 3-1; Last Regular Season: Tied 2-2
  • All-time Regular Season Series: Toronto leads 51-40-7, 7 ties
  • All-time Postseason: Panthers d. Toronto 4-1 (2023 ECS)

Roger Lee, Photo grapher

I disagree that Sergei brought the goods. He had failed to stop the first 2 easy goals. He still ranks below Stolarz in save percentage for 75% less than we pay Sergei.

Michael Ostrofsky

He certainly came through when needed most. Looking forward to the Panthers putting together a solid 60 minutes tonight.

Go Cats!

