Sergei Bobrovsky Brought the Goods for the Panthers in Game 3

Goalies, like relief pitchers, have to have a short memory and Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky has certainly shown the ability to let things go.

A few days ago, the talk around the Panthers and Maple Leafs playoff series was about Bobrovsky and his needing to get back to his past playoff best.

Friday night, he brought it when needed most.

Bobrovsky shook off giving up a couple of early goals — and one in the third that bounced off him and hit teammate Seth Jones before going into the net to tie the score at 4 — to keep the Panthers in it during overtime long enough for Brad Marchand to win it.

Of Bobrovsky’s 27 saves in Friday’s 5-4 win in Game 3, eight came in overtime.

Game 4 is tonight in Sunrise.

“We trust Bob. He has been unbelievable,’’ Carter Verhaeghe said. “Sometimes there is some puck luck or whatever, but it’s on us. We’ve been giving up a lot of stuff and he’s been back there, shutting the door. We trust him. He is a brick wall back there. We love him.”

Paul Maurice was asked Saturday about Bobrovsky turning back into ‘Big Game Bob’ or whatever you want to call him.

Maurice said Bobrovsky never loses it — even when he may not have his best game.

“I think it’s just an off night,’’ Maurice said.

Meanwhile, Joseph Woll says he needs to “reset” after losing Game 3.

He will remain the Leafs starter with Craig Berube saying Saturday that Anthony Stolarz has yet to start skating again after being forced out of Game 1 with a suspected concussion.

