Sergei Bobrovsky Brought the Goods for the Panthers in Game 3
Goalies, like relief pitchers, have to have a short memory and Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky has certainly shown the ability to let things go.
A few days ago, the talk around the Panthers and Maple Leafs playoff series was about Bobrovsky and his needing to get back to his past playoff best.
Friday night, he brought it when needed most.
Bobrovsky shook off giving up a couple of early goals — and one in the third that bounced off him and hit teammate Seth Jones before going into the net to tie the score at 4 — to keep the Panthers in it during overtime long enough for Brad Marchand to win it.
Of Bobrovsky’s 27 saves in Friday’s 5-4 win in Game 3, eight came in overtime.
Game 4 is tonight in Sunrise.
“We trust Bob. He has been unbelievable,’’ Carter Verhaeghe said. “Sometimes there is some puck luck or whatever, but it’s on us. We’ve been giving up a lot of stuff and he’s been back there, shutting the door. We trust him. He is a brick wall back there. We love him.”
Paul Maurice was asked Saturday about Bobrovsky turning back into ‘Big Game Bob’ or whatever you want to call him.
Maurice said Bobrovsky never loses it — even when he may not have his best game.
“I think it’s just an off night,’’ Maurice said.
Meanwhile, Joseph Woll says he needs to “reset” after losing Game 3.
He will remain the Leafs starter with Craig Berube saying Saturday that Anthony Stolarz has yet to start skating again after being forced out of Game 1 with a suspected concussion.
- Jonah Gadjovich has been a big part of the Panthers the past two seasons — but Friday was the first time he played in a postseason game. More are coming.
- Game 5 will be at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in Toronto. The game will be on ESPN.
- After Friday night, Brad Marchand is now part of Florida Panthers lore.
- These are the most important games of Woll’s life.
- The Panthers needed some puck luck and they certainly got it on Friday.
- What a crazy ending in Edmonton: The Oilers tie up the Knights late in the third, only for Reilly Smith to score off Leon Draisaitl’s stick with 0.4 seconds left to give Vegas a 4-3 win. The Oil still lead 2-1 after wining the first two in the desert.
- The Carolina Hurricanes hold a 2-1 lead after shutting out the Capitals on Saturday in Raleigh.
- The Montreal Canadiens have a few RFAs. Which ones should stay, which can go.
- The Stars are trying to make sure Connor Hellebuyck doesn’t get his A-game back — although he looked right in Game 2.
I disagree that Sergei brought the goods. He had failed to stop the first 2 easy goals. He still ranks below Stolarz in save percentage for 75% less than we pay Sergei.
He certainly came through when needed most. Looking forward to the Panthers putting together a solid 60 minutes tonight.
Go Cats!