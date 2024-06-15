Sergei Bobrovsky Having a Historic Stanley Cup Final

Through the first three games of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, no goalie has ever put up the numbers Sergei Bobrovsky has.

Not one.

Bobrovsky, who is the betting favorite for the Conn Smythe Trophy if the Florida Panthers win the Stanley Cup, has the highest save percentage in finals history.

Of the 86 shots Bobrovsky has faced in Florida’s three wins thus far, he has made saves on 82 of them for a save percentage of .984.

In the four-game sweep of the Panthers in 1996, Colorado goalie Patrick Roy made saves on 97.4 percent of the shots faced.

Tim Thomas, who carried the Bruins to the Cup in 2011 in 7, stopped 96.7 percent.

The Panthers are a win away from winning the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history.

It would also be the first championship for Bobrovsky.

Matthew Tkachuk is just one of Bobrovsky’s teammates who has been impressed.

“His preparation, being so calm. As the stakes get higher, he gets more calm, more poised, more focused,’’ Tkachuk said. “He really settles us all down. He’s been a huge part of that all year and he’s been playing unbelievable for us right now.

“We’re trying to block as many shots, clear the lanes out as much as possible but if there’s a breakdown he’s there for us. It’s his calmness for me, that separates him from any other goalie I’ve ever seen, and how focused and his work ethic. His workouts are incredible. Everything he does out side of the rink is preparing him for what he’s going to do when that game starts. And it’s working.’’

Sasha Barkov is as well.

“He’s had a lot of big saves, especially in the Final,’’ Florida’s captain said. “I know they have a really good team, they’re going to have their chances, no matter how good we play in the defensive zone.

“They create a lot. They’re very gifted offensively. So, they’re going to get their chances and Bob has been dialed in and when you see how much work he puts in every single day in the practice and in the games, you’re just happy to see him perform like that.”

For More FHN Coverage of the Florida Panthers:

2024 STANLEY CUP FINAL

EDMONTON OILERS VS. FLORIDA PANTHERS

GAME 4

Panthers Lead Best of 7 Series 3-0