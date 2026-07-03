New Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Sergei Bobrovsky spoke for the first time since leaving the Florida Panthers as a free agent on Friday afternoon, taking time to thank his former team and saying that he had hoped a deal could get done with them.

“To be honest,’’ he said, “I thought I was going to stay in Florida. Yeah, but things work out how they work out. The Leafs put their trust, their belief in me.they gave me a good opportunity to join a historical, legendary team, to be part of this organization.’’

Bobrovsky said those thoughts came to an end on Tuesday when the Panthers traded for his replacement, making a five-player deal with the New Jersey Devils that brought Jacob Markstrom back to Florida.

On Wednesday, Bobrovsky signed a three-year deal with the Maple Leafs worth $7 per season.

“It’s a business, and the organization decided to go in a different direction,” Bobrovsky said Friday afternoon. “That’s pretty much it. I respect that. I have nothing against them.”

The Panthers and Bobrovsky negotiated for a new deal for some time, with the belief being Bobrovsky wanted a contract similar to what Brad Marchand got from Florida last summer.

Marchand signed a six-year deal with the Panthers worth $32 million.

The Panthers apparently did not agree.

In Markstrom, the Panthers have a starting goalie with a cap hit of $6 million — for the next two years.

Bobrovsky, 37, came to the Panthers as a free agent in 2019, signing what was then the largest contract the team had ever given to a single player at seven years and $70 million.

Captain Sasha Barkov later signed for eight years and $80 million.

During his time with the Panthers, Bobrovsky led Florida to the Stanley Cup Final for three straight years culminating with championships in 2024 and 2025.

“It has been an amazing seven years for me,’’ Bobrovsky said. “I want o thank everybody, the whole organization … the Viola family, Vinnie … they welcomed me to the family. It has been great. We won two Cups. It was amazing. The coaches, medical staff, fans, everyone — amazing. From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank them for all that time. We went through a lot. My teammates, I love those guys. They have been amazing to me. The memories we built will stay in my heart forever. …

“It was an amazing journey and I cannot thank them enough.’’

On Wednesday, GM Bill Zito said the Panthers owed Bobrovsky a lot, but sometimes things just do not work out.

“Anytime you think there’s a chance you can re-sign a guy, you think there’s a chance,’’ Zito said. “It’s just, things happen, decisions get made, and people move on. It’s a part of our game. It’s happening across the league everywhere. Nothing but thanks and appreciation to Sergei for all he’s done for this organization and for me.’’

Bobrovsky said he had no hard feelings to the Panthers and was excited to get going with the new challenge that awaits him in Toronto.

He will also get to keep his No. 72 saying that he and No. 1 draft pick Gavin McKenna had a conversation and that McKenna will cede the number to the future Hall of Fame goalie.

“He gave that number to me. We had a little chat,” Bobrovsky said. “I am excited to watch him develop into a big superstar in this league.’’

ON DECK: FLORIDA PANTHERS OFFSEASON