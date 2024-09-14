St. Martin Kicks off Florida Panthers Career with a Bang

The Florida Panthers draft Class of 2024 is not well represented at this weekend’s Rookie Showcase outside Nashville.

Of the six players selected by the Panthers in Las Vegas earlier this summer, only Hunter St. Martin is participating with the Florida prospects.

It is not a coincidence that St. Martin is the only Florida draft pick this year who is playing in North America; two remain in Sweden, three in Russia gearing up for their upcoming season with their respective teams.

St. Martin, a sixth-round pick, is from Edmonton and will be playing for the Medicine Hat Tigers in the Western Hockey League this season.

His career with the Panthers got off to a good start Friday afternoon.

Playing against the host Predators, St. Martin scored Florida’s second goal in a 5-2 win.

While his time with the Panthers is not expected to last much longer than next week’s preseason doubleheader before he heads back to his junior team, St. Martin says he is trying to soak everything in he can.

“This is really exciting. You put in the work all summer … to show what I can do here,” said St. Martin, who is expected to open camp with the Panthers when it opens on Thursday in Fort Lauderdale.

“I want to show that I can play at this level, play against pro guys and more experienced guys. It should be a great experience. You want to soak it all in, go all out on the ice and play oyur best game. Off the ice, you get information from the coaches and guys who have been here a few years, just learn and grow in my development.’’

St. Martin said during development camp in July that he had a strong suspicion Florida was going to draft him, and, he was quite excited about it.

A native of Edmonton, St. Martin certainly played close attention to Florida playing the Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final.

While he joked about his mom not wanting to wear any Panthers gear to the supermarket, St. Martin said Thursday that he has been wearing it around his hometown with pride.

“I am very proud to be a Panther,” St. Martin said. “There are always jokes within your group of friends, but it is great.”

On Friday, the Panthers took control of their opener against Nashville early with Gracyn Sawchyn — Florida’s second-round pick last year — scoring off a pass from Oliver Okuliar 6:01 into the game.

St. Martin made it 2-0 with a power-play goal early in the second.

Defenseman Mike Benning made it 3-1 midway through the second.

Although Nashville pulled within a goal again, Ryan McAllister and Ben Steeves scored empty-net goals to finish things off.

Cooper Black made 29 saves in the win.

Nashville Predators Rookie Showcase Schedule

Friday: Florida 5, Nashville 2; Carolina 7, Tampa Bay 4

Carolina 7, Tampa Bay 4 Today: Carolina vs. Florida, 3; Nashville vs. Tampa Bay, 6

Nashville vs. Tampa Bay, 6 Monday: Florida vs. Tampa Bay, 11 a.m.; Nashville vs. Carolina, 2 p.m.

More FHN Coverage of the Stanley Cup Champion Panthers:

UP NEXT FOR THE FLORIDA PANTHERS