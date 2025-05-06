FHN Today/NHL Links
Stolarz Hurt, but Leafs Beat Panthers; Islanders Hit Lotto
The Florida Panthers are down 1-0 in their second-round series with the Toronto Maple Leafs winning 5-4 on Monday night after Anthony Stolarz was knocked from the game with a suspected concussion.
Stolarz had two head incidents in Game 1: First, he blocked a hard shot from Sam Reinhart that dislodged his mask in the first period; Second, he got hit from behind by Sam Bennett while facing forward.
Toronto coach Craig Berube said it was obvious that Bennett caught Stolarz with an elbow and should have at least been penalized for it — which he was not.
Regardless, as Paul Maurice said Monday night, the NHL will sort this whole thing out.
They are, put every penny you’ve got on this, going to look at the hit from every angle they have available to them.
We will see what happens later today.
As for what else is going on in the world of hockey, the New York Islanders finally got a win as they came up from the back of the field to win the NHL Draft Lottery.
Also, Nashville’s Barry Trotz says our guy Andrew Brunette will return as coach of the Predators.
FLORIDA PANTHERS / FHN
- Stolarz was the topic of conversation on Monday night.
- The Panthers trailed the whole night, but made a valiant comeback in the third only to fall short to the Leafs in Game 1.
- Maurice took the blame for the slow start.
- Toronto’s win was a sigh of re-Leaf.
- The ‘Forgotten Man’ of the Florida Panthers is forgotten no more. A nice piece from Alan Greenberg on Eetu Luostarinen — who scored again in Game 1.
- The Panthers have found playoff success away from Sunrise the past three postseasons. Didn’t help them on Monday, though.
- ICYMI: The Charlotte Checkers shut out the Providence Bruins 2-0 in Game 2 of their best-of-5 series and head home up 2-0. Game 3 is Wednesday at Bojangles Coliseum.
NHL LINKS / NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW
- Who the New York Islanders may be looking at with that top pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.
- Cross a big name off the Pittsburgh Penguins coaching list.
- Matvei Michkov was snubbed by not being named a Calder finalist. Is Calder still open?
- The Chicago Blackhawks are going to get a pretty good player in the draft.
- So will the San Jose Sharks, who would have liked to stay at No. 1.
- Rob Blake is out as GM of the Kings after another series loss to the Oilers.
- Sidney Crosby and Marc-Andre Fleury together again — for Team Canada at Worlds.
2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS: GAME 2
FLORIDA PANTHERS @ TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS
Toronto Leads Best-of-7 Series 1-0
- When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
- National TV/Streaming: ESPN
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Series Schedule — Game 1: @Toronto 5, Florida 4; Game 2: Wednesday@Toronto, 7 (ESPN); Game 3: Friday @Florida, 7 (TNT/truTV); Game 4: Sunday @Florida, 7:30 (TBS/truTV); Game 5*: Wednesday May 14 @Toronto TBA (ESPN); Game 6*:Friday May 16 @Florida TBA (TNT/truTV); Game 7*: Sunday May 18 @Toronto TBA (TNT/truTV).
- How They Got Here: Toronto d. Ottawa 4-2; Florida d. Tampa Bay 4-1
- This Regular Season: Panthers Won 3-1; Last Regular Season: Tied 2-2
- All-time Regular Season Series: Toronto leads 51-40-7, 7 ties
- All-time Postseason: Panthers d. Toronto 4-1 (2023 ECS)
