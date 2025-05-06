Stolarz Hurt, but Leafs Beat Panthers; Islanders Hit Lotto

The Florida Panthers are down 1-0 in their second-round series with the Toronto Maple Leafs winning 5-4 on Monday night after Anthony Stolarz was knocked from the game with a suspected concussion.

Stolarz had two head incidents in Game 1: First, he blocked a hard shot from Sam Reinhart that dislodged his mask in the first period; Second, he got hit from behind by Sam Bennett while facing forward.

Toronto coach Craig Berube said it was obvious that Bennett caught Stolarz with an elbow and should have at least been penalized for it — which he was not.

Regardless, as Paul Maurice said Monday night, the NHL will sort this whole thing out.

They are, put every penny you’ve got on this, going to look at the hit from every angle they have available to them.

We will see what happens later today.

As for what else is going on in the world of hockey, the New York Islanders finally got a win as they came up from the back of the field to win the NHL Draft Lottery.

Also, Nashville’s Barry Trotz says our guy Andrew Brunette will return as coach of the Predators.

More, below ⬇️

FLORIDA PANTHERS / FHN

NHL LINKS / NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS: GAME 2

FLORIDA PANTHERS @ TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS

Toronto Leads Best-of-7 Series 1-0

When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

National TV/Streaming: ESPN

ESPN Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM

WQAM 560-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App

SiriusXM 932, NHL App Series Schedule — Game 1: @Toronto 5, Florida 4 ; Game 2: Wednesday @Toronto, 7 (ESPN); Game 3: Friday @Florida, 7 (TNT/truTV); Game 4: Sunday @Florida, 7:30 (TBS/truTV); Game 5*: Wednesday May 14 @Toronto TBA (ESPN); Game 6*: Friday May 16 @Florida TBA (TNT/truTV); Game 7*: Sunday May 18 @Toronto TBA (TNT/truTV).

; Wednesday @Toronto, 7 (ESPN); Friday @Florida, 7 (TNT/truTV); Sunday @Florida, 7:30 (TBS/truTV); Wednesday May 14 @Toronto TBA (ESPN); Friday May 16 @Florida TBA (TNT/truTV); Sunday May 18 @Toronto TBA (TNT/truTV). How They Got Here: Toronto d. Ottawa 4-2; Florida d. Tampa Bay 4-1

Toronto d. Ottawa 4-2; Florida d. Tampa Bay 4-1 This Regular Season: Panthers Won 3-1; Last Regular Season: Tied 2-2

Tied 2-2 All-time Regular Season Series: Toronto leads 51-40-7, 7 ties

Toronto leads 51-40-7, 7 ties All-time Postseason: Panthers d. Toronto 4-1 (2023 ECS)

