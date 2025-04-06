Sunshine Showdown IV: Panthers, Lightning Could Meet Again

The Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning both clinched spots in the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs on Saturday.

It is fitting since the two in-state rivals will more than likely be playing each other when these playoffs open in two weeks.

The Panthers officially advanced to the playoffs Saturday night despite their 3-0 loss in Ottawa earlier in the day when Toronto beat the Blue Jackets.

Toronto’s win gave the Leafs a six-point lead on Florida in the Atlantic standings — making it pretty difficult for the Panthers to repeat as division champions.

Tampa Bay is four points behind the Leafs after losing in a shootout to Buffalo, so it is looks like the Lightning will not take first, either.

So, that leaves the Lightning and Panthers as the likely No. 2 and 3 seeds in the Atlantic, and another first-round meeting between the two.

The Panthers and Lightning have met in the playoffs three times since 2021, with Tampa Bay winning the first two series.

Florida beat Tampa Bay in 5 to open its march to the Stanley Cup championship last year.

That series started in Sunrise, with the Panthers taking the first two games.

If this series opened today, the Panthers would start in Tampa.

So, if the Panthers and Tampa Bay play, when could the series start?

The NHL will start the 2025 playoffs on April 19 — which is a Saturday.

The Panthers play their final game of the regular season on April 15 in Tampa. But, the Lightning do not play its last game until April 17.

Last year, the Panthers and Lightning opened on April 22, which was a Sunday.

Game 1 this year probably follows a similar schedule which puts Game 1 in Tampa on April 20 or perhaps April 21.

Amalie Arena in Tampa has no events scheduled that week.

