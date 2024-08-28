The Florida Panthers Once Blocked Off Seats. Not Anymore

Monday marked the 14th anniversary of the Florida Panthers announcing that they had sold advertising rights for tarps which would cover up seats in the far reaches of their arena in Sunrise.

It is not an anniversary the team celebrates in any way, shape, or form.

The unusual move, for an NHL team, was designed to cut capacity at the arena which officially was set at 19,250.

The Panthers, aside from one or two games a season, had no use for that many seats.

They certainly do now.

Fans not around back in those days may find it hard to believe that in 2010, the Panthers — which had not made the playoffs since 2000, and would not until 2012 — wanted to reduce capacity at their arena to try and create demand for a product which had none.

“Our building is just too big,’’ then-team president Michael Yormark said back in 2010. “It would be too big for a lot of teams in the league.’’

In 2014, the Panthers went even further: In addition to the tarped off seats in the upper deck, the team lowered black curtains to block off an entire end zone of the arena.

The Panthers went from having a capacity of over 19,000 to under 16,000.

“This is one of the biggest arenas in the NHL so we’re trying to make it a little smaller for most games,’’ then-team president Rory Babich said in 2014. “We’ll have people in a smaller area, make it a more intimate experience.

“I think people recognize what we’re doing. It’s not minor league at all. There are other arenas and stadiums who have done it. We’re not selling out at 19,000-plus, so instead of having empty seats in the less desirable sections, we’ve decided to block them off.”

Things certainly looked bleak for the future of the Panthers in South Florida — especially when Florida drew an announced 11,419 for the 2014-15 home opener.

The next game?

The Panthers drew just 7,311 against the Senators.

“Obviously it’s not what you want to see in your home rink,’’ defenseman Erik Gudbranson said after that game.

“The silence is noticeable.”

Again, things have certainly changed.

Last year, the Panthers sold out season tickets in the lower bowl for the first time since their first season at the Sunrise arena in 1998.

Coming off its first trip to the Stanley Cup Final since 1996, Florida averaged 18,362 fans during the regular season, going from 29th in the NHL all the way up to ninth.

The Panthers also had standing-room-only capacity crowds for every single playoff game in 2024 as Florida — spoiler alert! — won the Stanley Cup for the first time.

This season should see an even bigger increase as demand for the Panthers has not been higher in the 31-year history of the franchise.

The Panthers, again, have sold out the lower deck to season ticket holders and only have select seats in the upper deck and club levels remaining.

Opening Night on Oct. 8 against the Boston Bruins, the game in which three new banners (Atlantic Division, Eastern Conference, and Stanley Cup champions) will be unveiled sold out quicker than any opener in franchise history.

What a difference a little — OK, a lot — winning can do.

Doug Cifu, who joined Vinnie Viola in purchasing the Panthers in 2013, said as much 10 years ago.

“There is a passionate hockey base in South Florida,” Cifu told the Miami Herald not long after that embarrassing crowd against the Senators in 2014.

“Vinnie and I are 100 percent convinced of that. The demographics are good. They will come. We just have to earn their trust through great play on the ice.’’

Indeed.

