With Toronto in Town, Pressure On Florida Panthers To Get Right

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers need to get their game back tonight against Toronto.

It may be easier said than done.

The Leafs and Panthers are heading in opposite directions right now.

Toronto is in first place in the Atlantic Division, three points ahead of Florida after winning four straight and seven of eight.

The Panthers are riding a four-game losing streak with six losses in seven.

It is a stretch that does not sit well with a team that just won the Stanley Cup.

“When you go things like this, you just want to make a play so badly that it turns out hurting you even more,” Evan Rodrigues said Tuesday.