FHN+
With Toronto in Town, Pressure On Florida Panthers To Get Right
SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers need to get their game back tonight against Toronto.
It may be easier said than done.
The Leafs and Panthers are heading in opposite directions right now.
Toronto is in first place in the Atlantic Division, three points ahead of Florida after winning four straight and seven of eight.
The Panthers are riding a four-game losing streak with six losses in seven.
It is a stretch that does not sit well with a team that just won the Stanley Cup.
“When you go things like this, you just want to make a play so badly that it turns out hurting you even more,” Evan Rodrigues said Tuesday.
Get FHN in your inbox!
FHN+4 hours ago
With Toronto in Town, Pressure On Florida Panthers To Get Right
FHN+20 hours ago
Paul Maurice Takes Blame for Florida Panthers Losing Streak
FHN+1 day ago
Capital Loss: Florida Panthers Keep Slipping, Sliding and Losing
Florida Panthers2 days ago
Florida Panthers Have Lost 4 Straight, Capitals Get Win
Florida Panthers6 days ago
Did the Florida Panthers Break the Boston Bruins?
Florida Panthers5 days ago
Florida Panthers Have Not Looked Like Themselves Much Lately
Florida Panthers5 days ago
Florida Panthers Start Black Friday Early with $19 Tickets
Florida Panthers2 days ago
Florida Panthers: Where Have the ‘Comeback Cats’ Gone?
Florida Panthers4 weeks ago
Watch: The Florida Panthers Practice in Tampere, Finland
Florida Panthers GameDay4 weeks ago
VIDEO: Florida Panthers Postgame Before Flight to Finland
Panthers YouTube1 month ago
Watch: Sergei Bobrovsky, Panthers Talk Historic Win
Florida Panthers GameDay1 month ago