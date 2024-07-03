Verhaeghe Hospital Visit Makes Florida Panthers Superfan’s Day

Anaiyah, a 12-year-old patient at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood, has become one of the most passionate fans the Florida Panthers have.

During the Stanley Cup Final, she wrote and performed a special song for her favorite team.

“Good luck to the Panthers, I hope you win” Aniyah sang on a video that went viral last month — and made its way to the Panthers.

“It motivated us for Game 7,’’ said Carter Verhaeghe when he walked into Anaiyah’s room on his special visit to the hospital.

Florida captain Sasha Barkov has supported Joe DiMaggio’s Children’s Hospital for the past five years by donating $1,600 for each goal he scores and $800 for each assist throughout the season to the hospital.

The Panthers make it a point to visit the children there on a regular basis. Barkov also donates a suite at the Sunrise arena for the hospital’s use during games.

On Tuesday, Verhaeghe visited a number of patients at the hospital, but brought some special gifts for Anaiyah including a pink jersey with his name and No. 23 on it, as well as a replica of the Stanley Cup that she hoisted over her head.

Anaiyah then sang Verhaeghe and his fiancee Casey Engleson the song that everyone loves so much.

She then led the group in some Panthers cheers — including ‘We Got the Cup’ as Verhaeghe lifted the mini trophy high in the air.

Super fan & patient Aniyah wrote a special song to pump up the @flapanthers before game 6! Thanks for bringing smiles to our patients and families faces and good luck CATS!

Anaiyah recently received a Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) to support her heart, and has been an inpatient at the hospital the past three months.

She is a musician at heart, and plays the flute and guitar, saying that singing helps keep her spirits up.

Anaiyah is waiting on a heart transplant.

Surprise! Thank you to Carter Verhaeghe and his fiancé for stopping by to see Anaiyah and some other Florida Panthers fans! They loved the visit, gifts and you bringing the championship celebration to our hospital.

