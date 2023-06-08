WATCH: Florida Panthers Stanley Cup Pregame, Game 3

SUNRISE — Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice along with a number of his players met with the media on Thursday morning before playing host to the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Maurice said Wednesday that Eetu Luostarinen would miss his third consecutive game after blocking a shot in Game 4 against the Hurricanes last month.

Radko Gudas, Maurice said, would play after leaving Game 2 early following a big hit from Ivan Barbashev.

Matthew Tkachuk, Sam Bennett, Anthony Duclair and Josh Mahura also about what the Panthers have to do to bounce back in Game 3.

— The Florida Panthers and the NHL have dressed up FLA Live Arena as it gears up to play host to the first Stanley Cup Final game in its history tonight when the Vegas Golden Knights come to town for Game 3.

Lots of new bells and whistles inside and out of the building including a free pregame concert and outdoor watch party. Parking at the arena is going to cost you a little bit, though.

— Sam Bennett did not know a whole lot about the Panthers when he was traded here at the deadline in 2021. Florida was hoping a change of scenery would help the 2014 fourth-overall pick. It certainly did.

— Will the Panthers have two of their injured players back in Game 3? Sergei Bobrovsky will start, so don’t ask anymore.

— Congratulations are in order to the Montour family as Ryian gave birth to a healthy baby boy named Kai last Friday. Brandon Montour was able to be there for the big event as he flew from Las Vegas to Boca following Game 1 and then high-tailed it back for Game 2.

