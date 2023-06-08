Connect with us

2023 Stanley Cup Final

'Playoff' Sam Bennett Another Big Addition to the Florida Panthers

Published

2 hours ago

on

Sam bennett
Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett is congratulated by defenseman Josh Mahura, left, after his goal off Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark during the second period of Game 5 on April 26 in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

SUNRISE — When Sam Bennett was traded to the Florida Panthers in 2021, he admits he did not know much about the team or the organization.

Because the Panthers and Calgary Flames did not play much nor were the Panthers on national television a whole lot, much of what Bennett knew about the team was what he saw in the standings.

”All I really knew is we were in a playoff spot at the time,’’ Bennett told FHN on Wednesday morning.

When Bennett was acquired for a second-round pick and a prospect, he was looked at as a player who was inconsistent during the regular season but played his best in the playoffs.

The Panthers not only gave him a fresh start, but got themselves a gamer.

Bennett went from floating around the bottom-6 with Calgary to centering Florida’s second line. He took to the promotion and the change of scenery instantly and has been one of Florida’s most consistent players over the past two-plus seasons.

And, yeah, he is still pretty good in the postseason.

“Everyone knows he is a dangerous player, especially in the playoffs,” Brandon Montour said after the Game 2 win in Boston.

“He plays the right way and he plays hard.”

