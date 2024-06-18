When It Comes to Bobrovsky, Florida Panthers Have No Worries

FORT LAUDERDALE — One of the topics of conversations around the Florida Panthers on Monday morning was the mindset of goalie Sergei Bobrovsky.

Were they worried after he was pulled from Game 4 after giving up five goals to the Edmonton Oilers?

Would he be able to bounce back after having a stellar, to day, postseason for Florida?

The answer, from all corners of the dressing room, could not have been more emphatic.

“Come on,’’ Evan Rodrigues said with a tilted grin. “Just the way he competes, day in and day out, you know he is going to bring it. It’s not even a thought. No one has any doubt, whatsoever, in his preparation and everything he does behind the scenes is why we are at the place we are today. We’ll turn the page on Game 4. He will be ready for Game 5.’’

Where do you get the confidence he’ll be ready tonight?

“Because he’s Bob,’’ Dmitry Kulikov said a little incredulously. “He is just great.’’

A lot has been made of coach Paul Maurice pulling Bobrovsky about 5 minutes into the second period of what turned out to be an 8-1 loss in Game 4.

Maurice did not pull Bobrovsky as a punishment, but to give the guy a break.

Edmonton was screaming around the ice, and, as Maurice explained it, there was no reason to keep him out there after playing all 20 playoff games to date.

The Panthers were not coming back regardless of what Bobrovsky did from that point forward, so, give the fellow a little rest.

Sergei Bobrovsky was not the reason the Panthers lost on Saturday night.

“There’s no bounce back,’’ Maurice said. “It’s not like we were lights out and he had a tough night. I got him out of there because he wasn’t going to have anything to do with anything positive that might happen. Fortunately he got 25 minutes of hockey instead of 40. We got him out of there early. So he comes to play like everybody else.”

Bobrovsky said Monday that both he and the Panthers are putting that loss in the rearview.

Short memories, in moments like these, are a blessing.

“I try to just stay with the moment,’’ Bobrovsky said. “Whether it’s good or bad, it doesn’t matter. You just move to the next one. … It’s hockey. They have a good team. They have offense. It’s part of the journey. We get ready for the next shift. We’ll compete and fight.”

Added Rodrigues: “That wasn’t even his fault. We gave up Grade-A chances all night long. Even with Stoli, everything they shot went in. One of those nights.”

2024 STANLEY CUP FINAL

EDMONTON OILERS VS. FLORIDA PANTHERS

GAME 5

Panthers Lead Best of 7 Series 3-1