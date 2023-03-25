Where the Florida Panthers Stand in the NHL Playoff Race

The Florida Panthers have lost their past two games but based on what has gone on around them in the NHL playoff race, things could definitely be worse.

Not long after the Panthers lost to Toronto on Thursday, the Dallas Stars held off the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Friday night, Boone Jenner got a power play goal in overtime to lead the host Blue Jackets to a 5-4 win over the Islanders.

New York did get a point after being down 4-2 going into the third extending its lead on the Panthers to four points for the top wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Penguins lead the Panthers by one point for the WC2.

Florida has a game in hand on the Islanders; Pittsburgh and the Panthers each have 10 games remaining.

The Panthers try and snap their two-game slide by hosting the Rangers today at 5 p.m. while the Islanders play host to Buffalo. Pittsburgh plays host to Washington on ABC. Check your local listings to see if the game is on in your area.

FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW

The Panthers were in the national spotlight on Thursday night when Eric and Marc Staal refused to wear special Pride Night jerseys in warmups and did not join their team on the ice before the game with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Staals put out a statement citing their religious beliefs with Eric facing the media postgame but declining to speak on the decision.

The Panthers seem to have put this controversy in the rearview — it will be mentioned plenty, however, as other teams hold their Pride Nights — going into tonight’s game against the Rangers.

Florida lost to the Leafs 6-2.

NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

Speaking about the Pittsburgh Penguins, Sidney Crosby certainly knows how tough it is to make the playoffs.

Of course, he has only missed them once in his career. That was in his rookie season when the Penguins were pretty dreadful. They got better quick.

A.J. Greer of the Boston Bruins was suspended for one game after cross-checking Mike Hoffman in the face on Thursday night.

Ville Husso is hurt so Alex Nedeljkovic will make his first start for the Detroit Red Wings since getting beat by the Panthers back in December.

