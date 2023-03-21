Barkov Officially the All-Time Leading Scorer for Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers officially has a new all-time leading scorer as captain Sasha Barkov holds the title.

Barkov got his 614th point in the second period of Florida’s game in Detroit on Monday night by assisting on a goal by defenseman Gus Forsling.

Matthew Tkachuk made sure to get the puck which the Panthers will present to Barkov.

Jonathan Huberdeau had held the Panthers’ record for scoring since surpassing Olli Jokinen in 2020.

It was only a matter of time before Barkov would surpass Huberdeau following his trade to Calgary in exchange for Tkachuk this past summer.

“You do not really dream about these kind of things when you are a little kid,’’ Barkov said last week, “but when you spend a lot of time in the same organization, that gives you a lot of chances to grow as a player and grow as a human being.

”Being with this organization has meant a lot to me for sure. But I don’t think about the records when I am on or off the ice. If it happens, hopefully it does, I will be happy. But we have different goals right now.”

With the secondary assist on the Forsling goal — which gave Florida a 3-1 lead — Barkov kept his scoring streak going.

Barkov has at least a point in his past seven games.

Huberdeau and Barkov not only shared a line for many years, but the two remain 1-2 for many of the team’s records.

Among them: Barkov is now Florida’s all-time leader in points and goals; Huberdeau leads in assists and games played.

PANTHERS ON DECK