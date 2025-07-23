3Ice Hockey Back at Florida Panthers IcePlex Tonight

FORT LAUDERDALE — It may be late July, and it may feel like we’re all living on the surface of the sun, but there is hockey going on at the Florida Panthers IcePlex.

It’s not the Florida Panthers, however.

No, the 3Ice league is spending the next month at the IcePlex with a series of games alternating on Wednesday and Thursday.

The opening round of games last Thursday with four of the eight teams in action; tonight started at 7, the other four teams play.

But what is 3Ice hockey?

It’s basically 3-on-3 overtime hockey; it’s fast, there are some great scoring opportunities, and fans at the opener last week seemed to enjoy themselves.

Admission is $15 but for that, you get four games.

Dallas and Buffalo open things up tonight at 7, following by a game between Minnesota and NY/NJ. The losing teams will play in a consolation game, then the winners of the opening two games play in a ‘championship’ game to close the evening.

Winning teams get points in the standings, and the round-robin tournament will run into August.

The IcePlex will play host to the championship round on Aug. 14 with the top four teams remaining playing for the 2025 title.

The games are eight-minute halves with a running clock. There are no power plays, only penalty shots.

If there is overtime, it is simply a one-round shootout until a winner is determined.

Even though the tournament is being held in Fort Lauderdale, none of the teams are affiliated with Florida and there are no ties to the Panthers.

The coaches of the 3Ice teams are well-known, however. The teams are coached by: Ray Bourque (Boston), Guy Carbonneau (Dallas), Ken Daneyko (NY/NJ), Grant Fuhr (Chicago), John LeClair (Tennessee), Joe Mullen (Pittsburgh), Larry Murphy (Minnesota), Pierre Turgeon (Buffalo).

