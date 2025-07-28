Aaron Ekblad on Free Agency: ‘It Was Always Florida’

As last season wore on, there were rumblings that pending free agent Aaron Ekblad and the Florida Panthers had not had too many conversations about a new contract.

In the days following the Panthers winning the Stanley Cup for a second time, the silence surrounding Ekblad and Florida was almost deafening.

Some NHL insiders reported that teams around the league got the sense that the Panthers and Ekblad were so far apart on their numbers that the defenseman would hit the free agency market come July 1.

There may have been some truth to that.

With the Panthers not having a lot of space under the salary cap and three big-ticket free agents to sign, not everyone could return, right?

Turns out, once the Panthers signed Sam Bennett to a new eight-year, $64 million contract, focus turned to Ekblad and Brad Marchand.

Although Ekblad could have made more money on the open market, a day before free agency began, he agreed to an eight-year, $48.8 million deal to remain with the Panthers.

“At the end of the day, it’s negotiations and things can go one way or the other pretty quickly,’’ Ekblad said after signing with the Panthers earlier this summer. “I’m really happy and proud that things got done, but it was an extremely stressful few days.

“Both sides are playing hard ball at different times, and sometimes you feel like you’re getting further apart or closer together, but ultimately we came to a deal and it was the right deal and a good deal for both sides. I feel it’s fair, and I feel respected, and really happy that we were able to get it done.

“A huge weight lifted off my shoulders that I was carrying all year.”

Not long after the Ekblad contract was signed, Marchand signed on as well, getting six years and $31.5 million.

“It’s a special environment,” Bill Zito said, “and that these three guys in particular understand and value and appreciate the opportunity. … I think that they’re aware that they make the group better, and the group makes them better.’’

How close did Ekblad come to leaving the Panthers?

It does not sound like it was all that close.

“It was always Florida,’’ Ekblad said. “I don’t think you guys understand: Florida is home.”

Yes, Ekblad may have been born in raised outside of Detroit in Windsor, Ont., but South Florida has become where his life is.

The first overall pick of the 2014 NHL Draft by the Panthers, Ekblad has gone through a lot of challenges — and enjoyed many successes — in his time with Florida.

A two-time Stanley Cup champion, Ekblad now stands to spend the entirety of his NHL career with the Panthers.

The first six years of this eight-year deal includes a no-trade clause which turns into a modified list in 2031.

If Ekblad plays out the full eight years with Florida, he would have been with the Panthers for 19 seasons.

That’s a mighty long time.

Being a part of a legacy with the Panthers was important to Ekblad, and certainly came into play when it came to negotiating a new contract.

“It means the world to me,’’ Ekblad said. “Nineteen years is a long time, especially with one franchise, and I have so much pride and still a lot of expectations for my career in these eight years.”

Ekblad has been part of the greatest teams the franchise has ever iced — and it is a run that is far from being over.

Florida currently has 10 players signed through 2030 including their biggest stars including Bennett, Sasha Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk, Sam Reinhart, Carter Verhaeghe, Gus Forsling, Anton Lundell, and Ekblad.

Keeping the team together was something the Panthers felt is important, and it was obviously important to the players themselves.

“It speaks a lot about the organization and everything that they do for us and how bad guys want to play here,’’ Ekblad said. “Our practice rink, our game rink, the hotels that we stay in on the road, the food that we eat, the organization does everything for us. So it’s easy to want to stay here.

“The culture of winning is just a huge draw to guys. It’s the most important thing. It’s why we play the game. We’ve all been taken care of extremely well. So I don’t know how many teams in the league have 10 guys locked up for five years, but it’s really cool and there’s a pride factor involved.

“There’s still a lot of expectation for my career and for this team and for all of us here.”

