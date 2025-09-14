After Memorable Summer, Sam Bennett Ready for More with the Panthers

FORT LAUDERDALE — It has been an eventful couple of months for Sam Bennett but with training camp starting this week, the reigning Conn Smythe Award winner is ready to get things rolling again with the Florida Panthers.

Since the start of June, Bennett has found himself becoming the first player in franchise history to win the Conn Smythe as MVP of the Panthers’ 2025 Stanley Cup championship run.

After a few days of celebrating and channeling his inner Wolf of Wall Street, Bennett then signed an eight-year, $64 million contract to remain right where he wanted to be.

“I’m not f-ing leaving!” Bennett shouted a few times during the Panthers’ post-Cup celebrations and, well, he did not.

Bennett then got married to Zoe, his partner in Humane Society adoptions, with a Panthers-themed entrance to the reception.

He also got a couple of days with the Cup, including last week when he and Zoe brought it to the Humane Society shelter in Dania Beach.

Now, summer is over.

It’s time to get back at it.

“It’s all excitement once you’re back here with all the guys and back in our routine again,’’ Bennett said on Wednesday. “You can tell everyone’s excited for the season start again. Everyone’s looking forward to it.”

And a short offseason is now the norm — something the Panthers have enjoyed getting used to.

“You get to stay in shape a lot easier,’’ Bennett said. “You don’t have as much time to get out of shape.”

Bennett had another strong season for the Panthers last year, scoring 25 goals with 51 points in 76 games.

Then, the postseason started — and Playoff Sam was all over it.

Bennett was a human wrecking ball during Florida’s run to a second straight championship, scoring 15 goals in 23 games.

Had he hit the open market, you just know some team — Toronto, for sure — would have gone nuts trying to sign Bennett.

Instead, he remained with the Panthers.

So, too, did Aaron Ekblad and Brad Marchand.

With rare exception, the Panthers come back for a three-peat intact.

“I’ve never been a part of a team that kept that many of the same faces,’’ Bennett said. “It’s definitely cool having so many guys that you’re really familiar with. We have a couple guys to get to know, but I’m sure that won’t take too long.”

