Sasha Barkov Injured at First Florida Panthers Practice

The Florida Panthers held their first main practice with their regular squad on Thursday morning at the IcePlex and things could not have gone more wrong with captain Sasha Barkov being injured and helped off the ice.

Barkov was attended to by medical trainers and left the ice.

He was favoring his right leg and did not put any weight on it as he went back to the room.

Coach Paul Maurice did not provide much of an update to Barkov’s status saying he would be evaluated.

“It will get looked at today,’’ Maurice told reporters in Fort Lauderdale. “I will have a better answer for you tomorrow.’’

The Panthers are already going to start the season without Mathew Tkachuk (sports hernia/groin) and fourth-line center Tomas Nosek (knee).

Barkov missed time last season — including eight games for a knee injury after being hurt in Ottawa during Florida’s second game of the year.

“It’s beyond our control,’’ Maurice said. “We have to learn to win hockey games without good players. But if that’s the adversity or the test that we face this year, that’s what we’re going to do. I mean, I’m not a doctor; whatever the report is, it won’t affect what we do the next day.

“If he’s out of the lineup on Opening Night, or if he misses an exhibition game, or if he is out long-term, it’s just not going to affect that day. We have to win the hockey game. We have to prep for it. That’s all.’’

Here's video of Panthers Captain Aleksander Barkov going down today at practice… https://t.co/g32uLiJzjk pic.twitter.com/QIAamOdqzd — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) September 25, 2025

