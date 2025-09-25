Connect with us

2025 Florida Panthers Training Camp

Sasha Barkov Injured at First Florida Panthers Practice

Published

9 hours ago

on

Panthers cup final
Florida Panthers captain Sasha Barkov, pictured here during Game 4 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final, was injured during the team’s first on-ice practice of the preseason on Thursday in Fort Lauderdale. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire)

The Florida Panthers held their first main practice with their regular squad on Thursday morning at the IcePlex and things could not have gone more wrong with captain Sasha Barkov being injured and helped off the ice.

Barkov was attended to by medical trainers and left the ice.

He was favoring his right leg and did not put any weight on it as he went back to the room.

Coach Paul Maurice did not provide much of an update to Barkov’s status saying he would be evaluated.

“It will get looked at today,’’ Maurice told reporters in Fort Lauderdale. “I will have a better answer for you tomorrow.’’

The Panthers are already going to start the season without Mathew Tkachuk (sports hernia/groin) and fourth-line center Tomas Nosek (knee).

Barkov missed time last season — including eight games for a knee injury after being hurt in Ottawa during Florida’s second game of the year.

“It’s beyond our control,’’ Maurice said. “We have to learn to win hockey games without good players. But if that’s the adversity or the test that we face this year, that’s what we’re going to do. I mean, I’m not a doctor; whatever the report is, it won’t affect what we do the next day.

“If he’s out of the lineup on Opening Night, or if he misses an exhibition game, or if he is out long-term, it’s just not going to affect that day. We have to win the hockey game. We have to prep for it. That’s all.’’

Ed Purchase

Well…poop.

Florida Johnny

PM could have sounded a bit more sympathetic. “It doesn’t affect anything, we have to win without good players”. Sorry Paul but, no, you don’t win without good players. If Barky is out long term our season is over, our record without him is abysmal.

Joe Pegram

He’s mad. Can’t you tell from listening to him? He’s incredibly mad. Our season isn’t over, but Lundell and others will have to make a serious step up.

Michael Ostrofsky

Hopefully this is something he can come back from before the playoffs. Doesn’t look like it though. Looks like his knee simply collapsed.

Hopefully something like a major MCL or LCL tear hasn’t happened. Even if he misses 60 games — the last 22 would give him time to get into game shape.

Fingers crossed.

Kevin Hawkey

That did not look good – the way his leg folded under him. 😩

