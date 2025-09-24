How to Watch Remainder of Florida Panthers Preseason Games

The Florida Panthers are back on the air today when they continue their preseason schedule in Raleigh against the host Carolina Hurricanes. So, how do you watch?

As was the case last season, the Panthers will be available through over-the-air channels and on select cable and satellite providers.

The final five games of the preseason — again, starting tonight at 6 against the Hurricanes — will be aired by Scripps Sports on WSFL 39 (Broward/Dade), South Florida’s 9 (Palm Beach/Treasure Coast) and Fox 4 (Southwest Florida).

Additionally, all five preseason games will be available to stream for free on PanthersPlus.TV before the regular season starts.

To stream Florida’s regular-season games on Panthers Plus, a season pass will need to be purchased for $69.99 and can only be streamed in the South Florida viewing area.

Starting tonight, the entire Florida Panthers broadcast crew is back to calling games.

Jessica Blaylock and Ed Jovanovski will have the pre- and postgame show; Steve Goldstein and Randy Moller will be on the call, with Katie Engleson reporting rinkside.

“This is what we’ve been waiting for all summer long: The start of a new season,” Blaylock said at Wednesday’s morning skate in Fort Lauderdale. “It is so exciting. We have been counting down the days to get back to action and the preseason is a great chance for us to get our feet wet again with the broadcasts.”

Once the regular season begins, Scripps Sports will air 69 of Florida’s 82 games — with the other 13 claimed by national television outlets such as ESPN and TNT.

Florida’s opener against the Chicago Blackhawks on Oct. 7 will be on ESPN but Scripps will air a special one-hour special from 4-5 p.m. from the arena.

Here is the remainder of the Panthers’ preseason:

Tonight at Carolina Hurricanes, 6

Monday vs. Carolina Hurricanes, 6

Sept. 30 at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7

Oct. 2 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (Orlando), 7

Oct. 4 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 7

