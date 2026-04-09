The Florida Panthers have had quite a few of their youngsters get their first taste of the NHL and, tonight in Ottawa, may have a fifth take that solo lap before making their debut.

With Dmitry Kulikov out for the third time this season after breaking a finger on Tuesday, the Panthers made a couple of call-ups on Wednesday.

Although the AHL transaction page had Florida recalling Mikulas Hovorka, the Panthers brought up both Ludvig Jansson and Marek Alscher.

Both will make their NHL debut tonight against the Ottawa Senators.

The two 22-year-olds were picked by the Panthers in the 2022 NHL Draft: Alscher went in the third round, Jansson the fourth.

They will join Sandis Vilmanis, Mike Benning, Jack Devine, and Hovorka in making their NHL debut with the Panthers this season.

With three games left after tonight, perhaps more are coming.

Aside from Kulikov, everyone finished Tuesday’s 4-3 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens but Paul Maurice said Seth Jones fractured his foot on Tuesday.

So, he’s done for the season as well.

Jansson is in his first North American pro season, scoring three goals with 10 points in 29 games for the Checkers.

Alscher is in his second season with the Checkers, scoring three goals with 11 points in 51 games.

ON DECK: GAME No. 79

FLORIDA PANTHERS at OTTAWA SENATORS