Another One! FHN Celebrates Our Fourth Birthday

Four years ago, Florida Hockey Now kicked off with a promise to cover the Florida Panthers the way they deserved to be covered.

Who knew then what that would lead to?

Since FHN began with a simple missive — “to cover this Florida Panthers team with everything I’ve got just as I have since the Miami Herald originally put me on the beat at the start of the 2004-05 season which never was” — we have published almost 3,700 articles in four years.

That is about 2 1/2 stories about the Florida Panthers each day.

Every day.

Yes, every single day.

You are not going to get coverage like that on your favorite team anywhere else.

As we have grown at Florida Hockey Now, so, too, have your Florida Panthers.

When this site began, we were in the middle of a pandemic.

The Panthers came back for the Toronto bubble a few weeks after this site began, lost in four games to the New York Islanders, let Dale Tallon go, hired Bill Zito, and so much more.

Over the past three full seasons, we have covered playoff losses to the Tampa Bay Lightning, some big trades, a couple deep postseason runs — and, two weeks ago today, the crowning of a Stanley Cup champion.

It has been one heck of a run.

And it continues.

BACK TO DAY 1: Welcome to Florida Hockey Now

Florida Hockey Now remains committed to giving you the best coverage of the Florida Panthers you will find anywhere.

The Panthers are back on the ice this afternoon for a four-day development camp at the new Fort Lauderdale IcePlex and, as always, FHN will be there.

There are a lot of stories to tell.

Unlike past years, this is going to be a very short offseason.

We can dig it.

For those of you who have been with us since the beginning, or joined on as we have gone along, thank you so very much.

Stay tuned.

Plenty more to come.

Happy Birthday to all of us!

George Richards has been the publisher of Florida Hockey Now since 2020. He has covered the Florida Panthers from 2004-17 for the Miami Herald, and again from 2018-20 for The Athletic.

