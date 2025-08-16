Baltimore Orioles Infielder Homers Repping Florida Panthers on Cleats

Major League Baseball is celebrating Players’ Weekend and a South Florida native with the Baltimore Orioles is showing off his love for the Florida Panthers on his cleats.

Players from around MLB are representing their personal interests with customized bats, cleats and gloves.

For Coral Springs native Coby Mayo, showing off for the Florida Panthers just seemed right.

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas grad brought some South Florida flair to his shoe game on Friday night, representing the two-time Stanley Cup champions on his cleats.

The custom cleats were in the Florida Panthers color scheme of red and gold with the team logo on one side and a version of the Stanley Cup Final logo with ‘24’ and ‘25’ on each side to represent his hometown team’s championships.

Lo and behold, in the fourth inning of Baltimore’s 7-0 win in Houston, Mayo hit a solo shot to left against Framber Valdez to give the Orioles a 1-0 lead.

That home run was all Brandon Young needed as he came within four outs of tossing a perfect game against the Astros.

Young retired the first 23 batters of the night before allowing a two-out infield single in the eighth to Ramón Urías.

Batting sixth, Mayo went 1-for-4 with the game-winning RBI and run scored.

Mayo was a sophomore and on campus when the shooting went down at Stoneman Douglas went down that fateful Valentine’s Day in 2018, his senior season cut short due to the Covid pandemic.

Mayo we have your attention. pic.twitter.com/fvIigMMsai — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) August 16, 2025

Although committed to the University of Florida, Mayo was taken in the fourth round of the 2020 MLB Draft by Baltimore and joined the Orioles’ organization.

Mayo, 23, made his MLB debut last season, playing in 17 games.

He is hitting .211 this season in 49 games for the O’s this season.

The Orioles have a long history in South Florida, holding their spring training in Miami for decades before replacing the New York Yankees at Fort Lauderdale Stadium.

Baltimore was also the first MLB team to play a game at the then-Joe Robbie Stadium in Miami, facing the Los Angeles Dodgers in an exhibition game in 1988 which helped lead South Florida to get an expansion team (the Marlins) a few years later.

“My close friends and family know how much I love the Florida Panthers,’’ Mayo told the Orioles’ social media team in a tweet that was shared by the Panthers.

“Obviously, winning back-to-back Stanley Cups, I thought it would be cool to get some Florida Panthers’ Stanley Cup cleats. Obviously, my whole life, I have been a huge fan, and I thought it would be cool to represent a part of me that not everybody knows.”

