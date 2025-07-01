2025 Stanley Cup Champions
Bill Zito Takes No Credit for Keeping Florida Panthers Together
FORT LAUDERDALE — Aaron Ekblad laughed when asked about Bill Zito and the work he did in keeping the Florida Panthers together over the course of the past few weeks.
“Yeah, BZ is the man with the plan, right?’’ Ekblad said. “That’s why they brought him in. He has an idea of the way things should run, what needs to be done to win, how guys need to be treated, and treated fairly.
“Total and utmost respect for his ability to do his job, but to also be a good person throughout the process. Can’t say enough great things about what he has done both as a GM and a person.’’
Ekblad, of course, was one of the big gets for Zito before the NHL free agency market opened Tuesday at noon.
Florida had three big pending free agents after winning the Stanley Cup for a second time, with Zito saying after Game 6 that he thought there was a way to sign all three of them despite salary cap limitations.
Lo and behold, he did just that.
On Friday, Sam Bennett signed for eight-years and $64 million, with Ekblad (eight for $48.8 million), and Brad Marchand (six for $31.5 million).
The Panthers, save for losing Nate Schmidt to the Utah Mammoth, remain mostly intact as they try and win the Stanley Cup for a third straight year.
Good luck, however, trying to get Zito to say anything positive about the job he just commandeered.
When asked how he did it, how he was able to pull off what looked like a pipe dream to many what with the money that was going to flow to all three of those players, Zito said “it wasn’t me. It was those guys.”
Speaking on Tuesday morning before the market opened at noon, Zito talked about his team and what is next.
“This is 100 percent those guys wanting to be part of something they created,’’ Zito continued. “We kind of wax poetic about the team and the community that they’ve become. I think this is a great example of what it means to them. It’s 100 percent those men who made the decision that they all wanted to continue to try to win together.”
The Panthers will return 14 forwards from their playoff roster as well as six defenseman and goalie Sergei Bobrovsky. Florida even got Bobrovsky’s new backup for basically nothing.
On Tuesday, with Schmidt getting a nice contract with Utah, Zito got veteran defenseman Jeff Petry to sign on.
While other teams still try to piece their team together, the Panthers will look a lot like they did when they steamrolled their way to another ring.
“I don’t want to spoil the Hollywood part of it, but I believe in all of them,’’ Zito said. “If you are around it all the time, you feel it, and you know everyone makes this a special group of people. It’s a special environment. … I think these three are aware that they make the group better, and the group makes them better.’’
Zito, who ended his press conference by saying he needed some much-deserved sleep, will get some more time with the Stanley Cup after really enjoying it last summer.
After taking it home to Milwaukee, Zito said he just wants to chill with the Cup this time around with a nice drive down to the Keys, do a little fishing with it.
Hey, he earned it.
“Low key,’’ Zito said.
