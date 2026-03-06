BobTown: Florida Panthers Keep Sergei Bobrovsky, Working to Sign Extension

FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers did not trade two-time Stanley Cup champion goalie Sergei Bobrovsky at the NHL Trade Deadline on Friday and are instead focused on signing him to a new contract.

General manager Bill Zito said that he had to listen to offers for all of his players — “you always listen when the phone rings because you don’t know what can happen,’’ he said Friday — but that he is glad Bobrovsky is still around.

“Sergei is a part of our franchise, a part of our core,’’ Zito said following Friday’s NHL Trade Deadline. “We want to try and keep him. … I am glad he is here.”

Bobrovsky has spent seven seasons with the Panthers after signing with Florida as a free agent in 2019 but is at the end of the seven-year, $70 million deal he got with the team in 2019.

He helped lead the Panthers to three straight appearances in the Stanley Cup Final with championships in 2024 and 2025.

There had been rumors Bobrovsky could be on the move although that was obviously not something the Panthers, nor Bobrovsky, were set on doing.

“I love this team, love the city, love the organization,’’ Bobrovsky told FHN a few weeks ago. “I don’t really think about the future. I’m just in the moment right now. I think about the next practice, that’s about it. I’m sure I’m going to be fine.

“I don’t know what’s being said outside, but I love the team, these guys.”

A.J. Greer was expected to be moved at the deadline but the Panthers will also try and sign him to an extension.

The Panthers only made a handful of moves before the deadline and lost just defenseman Jeff Petry. Florida acquired forward Vinnie Hinostroza and Cole Reinhardt.

“We want to continue to sign our players,’’ Zito said, “and we want to continue to try and make this team better and help our players and coaches win, ultimately. Lots of different conversations. I don’t think that was different than other years.’’

Bobrovsky, 37, is in the midst of his worst statistical season of his 16 seasons in the NHL.

In seven seasons with Florida, Bobrovsky is 196-109-21 with a .903/2.80. He has 19 shutouts with the Panthers.

Over the past three postseasons, he was 44-22 with a .912/2.41 and six shutouts.

“Perhaps his numbers are down,’’ Zito said, “but I’m not sure ‘decline’ is the word I would use. I think he’s fine. He has had a hell of a workload. He’s a consummate professional and I want Sergei to stay. Look forward to having him back.’’

Bobrovsky is currently eighth on the NHL’s all-time wins list with 451, three back of Curtis Joseph for seventh.

He is expected to start tonight in Detroit against the Red Wings after Daniil Tarasov started on Thursday in Columbus.

ON DECK: GAME No. 63