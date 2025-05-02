With Brad Marchand, Florida Panthers Have a Third Line to Envy

Almost immediately after the Florida Panthers dropped a late bombshell at the NHL Trade Deadline in acquiring Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand, the speculation — and the memes — began.

The Panthers were, of course, going to line Marchand up with fellow agitators Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett, right?

Right?

Wrong.

Although the three, who would certainly be nicknamed the ‘Rat Pack’ if that line ever came together, played together briefly in Florida’s first-round series win over the Lightning, Paul Maurice really likes what he has seen from Marchand playing on the third line with Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen.

For good reason.

Florida’s third line has played much like a top line — especially on Wednesday night when that trio absolutely dominated the Lightning.

Tampa Bay, as good as it is, simply had no matchup to counter those three.

“When you go through a run, every line is going to have a moment when they come up big,’’ Marchand said after those three combined for two goals and nine points in Florida’s 6-3 win against the Lightning in the series-clinching Game 5.

The Panthers will open the Eastern Conference semifinal in Toronto.

“That’s what you want, it’s what you expect. Every game, have your best effort and one night is our turn … Everyone steps up at one point or another and that’s what makes a very good team. You rely on that.’’

Marchand fitting in so well with Lundell and Luostarinen should come as no surprise.

Maurice has kept Luostarinen and Lundell together almost since he got here three years ago, and everyone who has played on that line has been successful.

“We found each other pretty fast,’’ Luostarinen said of the line’s chemistry. “Like, I already know where [Marchand] is going.’’

It is a third line that certainly does its job defensively, but it is also one that can kick in some offense as was the case on Wednesday.

“They are very skilled players,’’ Marchand said, “and we play very similar in that we’re very direct, they see the edge really well and are good around the net.’’

Speaking Wednesday night in Tampa, Maurice said he would like to have taken credit for putting that third line together — but will not.

“It was almost there when I got here, right?’’ Maurice said.

Maurice went on to explain that once Mason Marchment left for Dallas in 2022, there was an opening on the left side of Lundell and Sam Reinhart.

“Luostarinen was playing in the four hole at center ice, and we got to training camp, and he was clearly a top-9 guy,’’ Maurice said.

Putting Luostarinen and Lundell together worked from the start, but adding Marchand appears to have opened some things up.

“The original driver of that line is that Luostarinen and Lundell are very responsible defensively,’’ Maurice continued. “But there’s more there. Lundell scored 18 goals as a youngster in this league, and you have to believe that you can score. Brad is a higher level of skill, with all due respect, but they are at a different level in their career. So, they start to think about being really good defensive players who can really score some goals.’’

Luostarinen had a goal and three assists becoming the first Florida player to have a four-point road game in its playoff history.

His goal was set up by Marchand, whom Maurice says “brings something else out of them.’’

So far, it has all been good.

2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS: GAME 1

FLORIDA PANTHERS @ TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS

Best-of-7 Series