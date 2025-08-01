Brad Marchand Keeps the Stanley Cup Party Going

You just had to figured Brad Marchand would have a pretty cool day with the Stanley Cup, right?

The former Bruins captain not only held a party in Nova Scotia — one in which Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon were among the guests — but he even took the Stanley Cup for a spin in the bed of a pickup truck.

That ride was to Tim Hortons, where according to Keeper of the Cup Phil Pritchard, Marchand joked that he should order a Boston creme donut.

He apparently did not.

Marchand was held above the Cup however during his party.

His kids did eat ice cream out of the Stanley Cup — and we can only assume it was Dairy Queen.

Marchand has signed on to be an ambassador for DQ Canada’s 23rd annual Miracle Treat Day which is Aug. 14.

On that day, every Blizzard that is sold in Canada benefits 12 local children’s hospitals in Canada through the Children’s Miracle Network.

Marchand and DQ certainly are having a moment.

Brad Marchand and his NHL buddies. Trivia Question: How many Stanley Cup rings are in this photo? (Middle Sackville, Nova Scotia) #StanleyCup @FlaPanthers @NHL @HockeyHallFame pic.twitter.com/rASkk8I8En — Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) July 31, 2025

This is the second time Marchand is getting time with the Stanley Cup after winning it with the Bruins in 2011.

Marchand joined the Panthers at the NHL Trade Deadline with the hopes of being able to win the Stanley Cup again — and he was a big reason why the Panthers were able to repeat as champions.

With 10 goals and 20 points in 23 playoff games, including two in overtime, Marchand finished second in Conn Smythe Trophy voting to teammate Sam Bennett.

After signing for six years, Marchand is going to be with the Panthers for some time.

He seems pretty cool with that.

“It’s been special from a fan base that was not very fond of me, and I wasn’t very fond of them,’’ Marchand said not long after the Panthers beat the Oilers in Game 6.

“It’s done a full 180 and I feel like they have embraced me and allowed me to be part of this team, this city, and I am very appreciative of it. …

“These are the best few months I have ever had in my career. It’s an incredible group down here. I’ve loved every second of it, and hopefully it can continue.’’

