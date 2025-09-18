Marchand: Taxes Helped, Not Only Reason He’s With Florida Panthers

FORT LAUDERDALE — When Brad Marchand held court Wednesday on the first day of training camp, he admitted he never could have expected to wind up with the Florida Panthers last season.

He certainly did not think it would be possible for him to return this season.

A perfect storm of events made it happen.

First, the Panthers had cap space at the trade deadline with Matthew Tkachuk on LTIR.

Marchand has spent his entire career with the Boston Bruins, but contract negotiations broke down.

To get value rather than lose him to free agency, the Bruins — unexpectedly out of the playoffs — sent a then-injured Marchand to Florida for what ended up being a first-round draft pick.

Marchand, who recovered from his upper-body injury which was a result of an awkward hit from Pittsburgh’s defenseman Pierre Oliver-Joseph a week before the deadline, started a little slow in Florida.

In 10 regular season games, Marchand had two goals and four points in ten games.

On a line with Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen, Marchand caught fire in the playoffs, scoring 10 goals with 20 points in 23 games and finished second behind teammate Sam Bennett for Conn Smythe Trophy honors.

Marchand had two dramatic overtime winners and three game winners in all.

His two highlight reel goals in Game 5, in which he twice split the Edmonton defense, broke the series open for Florida.

Marchand would be in demand if he hit free agency.

Only that never happened.

Marchand, in a surprising move, stayed with the Panthers on a six-year contract paying $5.25 million annually.

Thursday, Marchand said signing a long-term deal was always what he was looking for — and was one reason he and the Bruins broke up.

“I was never going to take a one or two-year deal. Even a three-year deal,’’ Marchand said. “It just wasn’t in the cards. … It’s part of why it didn’t work out in Boston.”

The Panthers are currently over the NHL’s salary cap, but with Tkachuk expected to start the season on LTIR, Florida had the room to sign Marchand to what is likely his final NHL contract for the money he felt was right.

Bill Zito’s creativity not only landed Marchand, but Aaron Ekblad and Bennett as well.

Although Zito expressed confidence all three players could be signed before free agency, everyone else — including Marchand — were skeptical.

“I honestly didn’t think there was a chance of it happening,” Marchand said.

“I did not expect to be a Panther this year. … I just didn’t think it could work with everybody. … When Bill called and told me he wanted to make it work, I was ecstatic. I wanted to be part of this group. I loved every second of being here.”

Loyalty on both sides played a role.

Marchand added that the not-so-silent x-factor was what the state of Florida offers besides warm weather.

Critics have claimed that the Panthers have an unfair advantage in this regard.

Marchand did not dissuade those who think various state and provincial income tax laws needed to be addressed by the NHL in the most recent Collective Bargaining Agreement.

“If we were not in a non-tax state, it wouldn’t have worked out probably for two [of the three] guys,’’ Marchand said. “Two guys probably would have been leaving in that situation.

“That’s a benefit that this team has that we’re able to utilize and make work. I’m thrilled to be here for the next six years.”

Florida, of course, offers a distinct tax advantage to the Panthers.

That is a sore spot with other NHL teams.

The advantage has played a role in the Lightning and Panthers combining for four of the past five Stanley Cup championships. One of the Florida teams has played for the Cup in each of the past six seasons.

It is strange, however, that you rarely heard that complaint when both teams were league doormats.

The Seattle Kraken also play in a no-income tax stats and it has not helped them very much.

Regardless, Marchand clarified the issue a little more, explaining that the financial advantage is not the only reason good players want to remain in Florida.

“If you go to a Canadian team, it needs to be 15 percent more in a contract to be the same as what it is here,’’ Marchand said.

“It wasn’t probably as big of a factor back when some teams weren’t as competitive or weren’t run as well. That is the main thing. You care about the hockey. You care about the organization. You’re not going to walk into a non-tax state if the team’s not run well or if they’re a bad team. That’s just not the case anymore.

“These non-tax state teams are some of the best run teams in the league.”

Marchand, of course, was not a member of the Panthers for their first two runs to the Final.

He says he is impressed and somewhat surprised by the popularity of hockey in South Florida.

“I have been very impressed with this fan base,’’ Marchand said, “I’ve been blown away with the support the team gets. I did not expect that, coming from a huge hockey market.”

2024 STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS 2025

FLORIDA PANTHERS