Can Hovorka Make the Florida Panthers? Journey Starts at Rookie Showcase

The Florida Panthers announced their roster for their upcoming rookie camp/showcase on Thursday.

Of the 29 players who will make up Team Florida at the Rookie Showcase in Nashville later this month, only a couple truly have a chance of making the Panthers coming out of training camp.

One of those players is 6-foot-6 defenseman Mikulas Hovorka.

Now, the 23-year-old Hovorka will probably start his North American pro career with the AHL Charlotte Checkers for a number of reasons.

First, Florida has a lot of veteran depth at the position; second, the rookie does not have to go through waivers to play in the minors. Lastly, Florida wants to make sure he settles in and is not rushed.

The Panthers have high hopes for Hovorka, a right-handed shot who can body up in the corners and make a nice pass.

When he was at development camp earlier this summer, Hovorka certainly stood out.

Sure, his size helped.

But despite being considered a rookie, he already has two seasons of pro hockey experience after being found in the Czech Extraliga — the same league Florida found Uvis Balinskis playing in last year.

Balinskis made his NHL debut with the Florida Panthers last season after making the team out of training camp and, after spending time in Charlotte, ended it with the Panthers.

He did not play in the postseason but is expected to be one of the seven defensemen Florida carries into the new season.

“His passion to practice and to play is infectious,” Geordie Kinnear, Charlotte’s head coach, said of Hovorka.

“The coaches just gravitated to him due to his willingness to be coached. He may have been going against teammates and peers, but you could see his physicality, which is how we want him to play. We think he will take a big step. But we also know it is a process. But you can see he is having a blast out there.’’

And, Hovorka has had a blast since signing with the Panthers earlier this year.

Nursing a high ankle sprain, he flew to South Florida during the playoffs to get the team’s medical staff to take a look.

Not only did he get to go to a playoff game, he got to hang out at the IcePlex with guys who he will soon be sharing the ice with in Fort Lauderdale when camp opens on Sept. 19.

Hovorka, it should be noted, says he has been a Florida Panthers fan since he was 15.

“It is just amazing that they gave me the opportunity to sign with them,” he said.

“I met with Matthew Tkachuk, talked with a lot of guys. They were kind and very welcoming. I did not expect that. This was so good. I cannot say anything bad.”

Hovorka’s road to the Panthers will start on Sept. 13 when the team kicks off its annual Rookie Showcase with the Lightning, Predators and Hurricanes.

The Panthers appear to have their top-6 set with Balinskis, Matt Kiersted, Toby Bjornfot, Jaycob Megna and others fighting for that seventh spot.

That does not bode well for Hovorka.

Right now, anyway.

“My goal is to be as prepared as much as possible,’’ he said. “This is a great opportunity, of course.”

More FHN Coverage of the Stanley Cup Champion Panthers:

UP NEXT FOR THE FLORIDA PANTHERS