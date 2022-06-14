Stolen Florida Panthers jersey signed by Sam Bennett sought by Calgary PD

A jersey signed by Sam Bennett of the Florida Panthers was stolen in Calgary and the police are looking for it.

Amber Caron tweeted on June 2 that her prized Bennett sweater was taken from her house.

According to the Calgary Police, it was stolen by someone she knew on June 1 and was subsequently sold before the police report was filed.

If anyone has any information on the jersey, contact the Calgary PD.

And, if Bennett or the Panthers are paying attention, we think she will get a new one.

But still: Not cool.

Seriously.

I hate that I’m even making this but my @FlaPanthers sam Bennett jersey has been stolen.

Calgary friends can you please be on the lookout for the jersey.

I’m absolutely heart broken 😭😢 pic.twitter.com/pExECTrOWr — Amber caron (@Ambercaron9) June 2, 2022

STANLEY CUP FINAL

After missing the second and third rounds of the playoffs with a lower-body injury, Brayden Point was a full participant in practice for the Lightning.

Meanwhile, Colorado Hockey Now’s Adrian Dater has a hunch that Nazem Kadri will play in the Stanley Cup Final after sustaining a broken thumb during the Western Conference Final and getting surgery on it on June 6.

— The Avalanche open up as favorites to defeat the two-time defending Stanley Cup champs in these finals.

— Colorado had to learn from their past playoff mistakes to get to that point. Can it stop the juggernaut Lightning?

— Tampa Bay’s Brandon Hagel has embraced his new role on the team and doesn’t care where they put him.

PANTHERLAND

The Panthers’ season, as we know, has been over for a few weeks now.

On Sunday, it was reported that a couple of assistant coaches — including former Florida captain Derek MacKenzie — will not be coming back.

Here at Florida Hockey Now, we’re looking at the future of a number of players as the offseason plods along.

What will become of Jonathan Huberdeau?

How about Eetu Luostarinen?

The future of Maxim Mamin in Sunrise comes tomorrow.

These stories are for our subscribers only, so if you want to join us here at FHN, why wait?

— Top Florida prospect Justin Sourdif is headed to the Memorial Cup as the Edmonton Oil Kings win the WHL title over Seattle.

— Also last week, we took a look at how this offseason may look for defenseman MacKenzie Weegar as well as Mason Marchment.

NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW/AROUND THE NHL

This is not NHL related, but Team Canada held off the United States in the Gold Medal game of the Women’s World Juniors.

Heck of a game.

— A brewery in Winnipeg will give Barry Trotz free beer for life if he comes home to coach the Jets.

— NY Islanders Hockey Now: Will the New York Islanders trade their 13th overall pick for Josh Anderson? NYIHN’s Stefen Rosner and Montreal Hockey Now’s Marco D’Amico weigh in.

— Washington Hockey Now: Anaheim’s John Gibson has reportedly asked to be traded. Could he solve the Washington Capitals‘ problem in net?

— Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Who will the Pittsburgh Penguins select with their first-round pick?

— San Jose Hockey Now: The San Jose Sharks have reportedly knocked their GM search down to three to five people, but only one of them has NHL experience.

— Detroit Hockey Now: With the elimination of Greg McKegg and the New York Rangers from the Playoffs, a 43-year streak of Jaromir Jagr teammates playing in the Stanley Cup Final has ended.

Gordie Howe had a peculiar streak of teammates making the Final as well.

CAFECITO CORNER

Man, it looked like the Marlins were going to win again on Monday night. Then came the eighth inning.

— Erik Spoelstra is making an addition to his family. Congrats Spo!

— Tyreek Hill likes Tua more than Matt Moore. Well, yeah.