Charlotte Checkers Streak Ends in Game 1 of Calder Cup Final

The Charlotte Checkers had their unbelievable eight-game postseason winning streak end Friday night in heartbreaking fashion.

Like their parent Florida Panthers, the Checkers had to go to extras in Game 1 of the Calder Cup Final eventually losing 4-3 to the Abbotsford Canucks.

The Checkers drew a record 8,667 to Bojangles Coliseum for Game 1.

Charlotte had not lost since Game 4 of what was their first-round series against the Providence Bruins.

After moving on by beating the Bruins in Game 5, the Checkers swept AHL heavyweights the Hershey Bears and Laval Rocket to advance to the Calder Cup Final.

The Checkers trailed 1-0 early, but MacKenzie Entwistle and Oliver Okuliar scored to make it 2-1 going into the second.

Justin Sourdif got his fourth of the postseason to make it 3-1, only the Canucks roared back and tied it on a Ty Mueller goal at 8:14 of the third.

Danila Klimovich got the winner on the power play at 10:25 of the second overtime.

Kaapo Kahkonen gave up four goals for the first time this postseason and is now 10-3. He made 26 saves in the loss.

“It’s a good playoff game, right?’’ Charlotte coach Geordie Kinnear said. “Double overtime, two good teams. You’re not going to win all the games.’’

Game 2 is in Charlotte on Sunday at 4.

PANTHERS / OILERS / FHN

NHL LINKS

2025 STANLEY CUP FINAL

GAME 5

FLORIDA PANTHERS @ EDMONTON OILERS