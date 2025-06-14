FHN Today/NHL Links
Charlotte Checkers Streak Ends in Game 1 of Calder Cup Final
The Charlotte Checkers had their unbelievable eight-game postseason winning streak end Friday night in heartbreaking fashion.
Like their parent Florida Panthers, the Checkers had to go to extras in Game 1 of the Calder Cup Final eventually losing 4-3 to the Abbotsford Canucks.
The Checkers drew a record 8,667 to Bojangles Coliseum for Game 1.
Charlotte had not lost since Game 4 of what was their first-round series against the Providence Bruins.
After moving on by beating the Bruins in Game 5, the Checkers swept AHL heavyweights the Hershey Bears and Laval Rocket to advance to the Calder Cup Final.
The Checkers trailed 1-0 early, but MacKenzie Entwistle and Oliver Okuliar scored to make it 2-1 going into the second.
Justin Sourdif got his fourth of the postseason to make it 3-1, only the Canucks roared back and tied it on a Ty Mueller goal at 8:14 of the third.
Danila Klimovich got the winner on the power play at 10:25 of the second overtime.
Kaapo Kahkonen gave up four goals for the first time this postseason and is now 10-3. He made 26 saves in the loss.
“It’s a good playoff game, right?’’ Charlotte coach Geordie Kinnear said. “Double overtime, two good teams. You’re not going to win all the games.’’
Game 2 is in Charlotte on Sunday at 4.
PANTHERS / OILERS / FHN
- Flip a coin when it comes to this Stanley Cup Final. It’s as close as that guy in the Nissan tailgating you on I-95.
- The Panthers had a big lead Thursday night. What happened?
- Leon Draisaitl, that’s what.
- Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final had a little bit of everything.
- Did you hear? Taylor Swift was at the game on Thursday.
- And the Panthers got their goal horn working again.
- My latest for NHL.com: The Panthers travel to Edmonton, confident they can rebound in Game 5.
- And another one: Mackie Samoskevich is not moping around because he’s not playing in the postseason. Far from it.
- Jaromir Jagr reflects on influence on Sasha Barkov in return to Sunrise.
- We all know Calvin Pickard will start Game 5 tonight, but Kris Knoblauch would not say that Friday.
- Jonah Gadjovich responds to video of little girl who loved all the fighting in Game 3.
2025 STANLEY CUP FINAL
GAME 5
FLORIDA PANTHERS @ EDMONTON OILERS
Best-of-7 Series Tied 2-2
- When: Saturday, 8 p.m.
- Where: Rogers Place, Edmonton
- National TV: TNT/truTV
- National Streaming: Max
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys), SiriusXM
- Radio Streaming: SiriusXM, NHL App
- Series Schedule (all games at 8 p.m., TNT) — Game 1: @Edmonton 4, Florida 3 (OT); Game 2: Florida 5, @Edmonton 4 (2OT); Game 3: @Florida 6, Edmonton 1; Game 4: Edmonton 5, @Florida 4 (OT); Game 5: @Edmonton Saturday; Game 6: @Florida Tuesday; Game 7*: @Edmonton, Friday June 20.
- How They Got Here: Edmonton d. Los Angeles (6), Vegas (5), Dallas (5); Florida d. Tampa Bay (5), Toronto (7), Carolina (5)
- Postseason History: Florida Won 2024 Stanley Cup Final 4-3
- Regular Season: Panthers won 2-0
- All-time Regular Season Series: Oilers lead 23-18-0, 3 ties