Blackhawks at Panthers GameDay: How to Watch, Goalies, Lines, Odds

The short offseason is officially over for the Florida Panthers as they open up their new season later this afternoon by welcoming the Chicago Blackhawks to Amerant Bank Arena.

The Panthers have been talking about turning the page on last season for some time now, but there is still business to take care of.

After getting those spectacular Stanley Cup championship rings on Monday night, the Panthers will raise the 2025 banner prior to the game.

The Panthers will have a couple of new lines today what with three key forwards (Sasha Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk, Tomas Nosek) out with injury.

This is still a very veteran team, however, and now they seem to have a challenge in front of them.

It was expected the Panthers could cruise into the playoffs this season. That’s not the case anymore.

“We came into training camp knowing Matthew and Tomas were out,” Paul Maurice said. “Then Aleksander went down. So … that’s the adversity we have to learn to get into a playoff mindset in terms of how important every single little detail is during the regular season.”

GAMEDAY NOTES: BLACKHAWKS @ PANTHERS

How to Watch: The opening game will be televised nationally on ESPN and streamed on ESPN+ and Hulu+. The Panthers will be back on local TV Thursday against the Flyers.

The Panthers are surprisingly going with Sergei Bobrovsky who has won five of six openers for Florida. Spencer Knight is back in town and faces his old mates for the first time since he was traded to Chicago on March 1.

The Panthers are heavy favorites on the money line (-300) at the local book. To win with the Panthers, a $300 bet pays $100. Florida made an addition to the team on Tuesday, officially signing Noah Gregor to a one-year contract. He made the squad after coming to camp on a PTO.

PREGAME READING FROM FHN

ON DECK: OPENING NIGHT

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS at FLORIDA PANTHERS

When: Tuesday, 5 p.m.

Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise

National TV: ESPN

ESPN Streaming: ESPN+/Hulu

ESPN+/Hulu Radio: WQAM 560-AM/104.3 FM; WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM

WQAM 560-AM/104.3 FM; WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL/Panthers App

MoneyLine (-300); Puck Line -1.5 (-110); O/U 5.5 (-115/-105) Last Season: Tied 1-1

This Season — At Florida: Tuesday; At Chicago: Jan. 25

Tuesday; Jan. 25 All-time Regular Season Series: Blackhawks lead 30-20-4, 3 ties

Blackhawks lead 30-20-4, 3 ties Up Next for the Panthers: Thursday vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m. (Local TV)

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS LINES

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 13 Sam Reinhart

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 63 Brad Marchand

11 Mackie Samoskevich // 17 Evan Rodrigues // 70 Jesper Boqvist

10 A.J. Greer // 71 Luke Kunin // 12 Jonah Gadjovich

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

77 Niko Mikkola // 3 Seth Jones

7 Dmitry Kulikov // 2 Jeff Petry

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

40 Danill Tarasov

Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Cole Schwindt, Noah Gregor

Injured: Sasha Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee)

PROJECTED CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS LINES

28 Andre Burakovsky // 98 Connor Bedard // 8 Ryan Donato

59 Tyler Bertuzzi // 91 Frank Nazar // 86 Teuvo Teräväinen

95 Ilya Mikheyev // 16 Jason Dickinson // 34 Colton Dach

17 Nick Foligno // 20 Ryan Greene // 24 Sam Lafferty

48 Matt Grzelcyk // 6 Sam Rinzel

44 Wyatt Kaiser // 55 Artyom Levshunov

38 Ethan Del Mastro // 5 Connor Murphy

30 Spencer Knight

40 Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Alex Vlasic, Louis Crevier, Lukas Reichel.

Injured: Landon Slaggert (lower body), Joey Anderson (lower body).