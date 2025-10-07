Florida Panthers
Blackhawks at Panthers GameDay: How to Watch, Goalies, Lines, Odds
- shares
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment
- Subscribe to FHN+
The short offseason is officially over for the Florida Panthers as they open up their new season later this afternoon by welcoming the Chicago Blackhawks to Amerant Bank Arena.
The Panthers have been talking about turning the page on last season for some time now, but there is still business to take care of.
After getting those spectacular Stanley Cup championship rings on Monday night, the Panthers will raise the 2025 banner prior to the game.
The Panthers will have a couple of new lines today what with three key forwards (Sasha Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk, Tomas Nosek) out with injury.
This is still a very veteran team, however, and now they seem to have a challenge in front of them.
It was expected the Panthers could cruise into the playoffs this season. That’s not the case anymore.
“We came into training camp knowing Matthew and Tomas were out,” Paul Maurice said. “Then Aleksander went down. So … that’s the adversity we have to learn to get into a playoff mindset in terms of how important every single little detail is during the regular season.”
GAMEDAY NOTES: BLACKHAWKS @ PANTHERS
- How to Watch: The opening game will be televised nationally on ESPN and streamed on ESPN+ and Hulu+. The Panthers will be back on local TV Thursday against the Flyers.
- Starting Goalies: The Panthers are surprisingly going with Sergei Bobrovsky who has won five of six openers for Florida. Spencer Knight is back in town and faces his old mates for the first time since he was traded to Chicago on March 1.
- NHL Betting Odds: The Panthers are heavy favorites on the money line (-300) at the local book. To win with the Panthers, a $300 bet pays $100.
- Florida made an addition to the team on Tuesday, officially signing Noah Gregor to a one-year contract. He made the squad after coming to camp on a PTO.
PREGAME READING FROM FHN
- Seth Jones found a home — and the Stanley Cup — with the Florida Panthers.
- Florida makes their Opening Night roster final after some salary cap dance moves on Monday.
- Everyone needs a villain, right? The Panthers are now the NHL’s most hated.
- The Panthers got their Stanley Cup rings on Monday. A little too subdued, eh?
- The Lightning are a little lighter in the wallet after Saturday’s preseason debacle.
- The Panthers Parlay: Best Bets for tonight’s game.
ON DECK: OPENING NIGHT
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS at FLORIDA PANTHERS
- When: Tuesday, 5 p.m.
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
- National TV: ESPN
- Streaming: ESPN+/Hulu
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM/104.3 FM; WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL/Panthers App
- Local Betting Odds — Panthers Favored: MoneyLine (-300); Puck Line -1.5 (-110); O/U 5.5 (-115/-105)
- Last Season: Tied 1-1
- This Season — At Florida: Tuesday; At Chicago: Jan. 25
- All-time Regular Season Series: Blackhawks lead 30-20-4, 3 ties
- Up Next for the Panthers: Thursday vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m. (Local TV)
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS LINES
27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 13 Sam Reinhart
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 63 Brad Marchand
11 Mackie Samoskevich // 17 Evan Rodrigues // 70 Jesper Boqvist
10 A.J. Greer // 71 Luke Kunin // 12 Jonah Gadjovich
42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad
77 Niko Mikkola // 3 Seth Jones
7 Dmitry Kulikov // 2 Jeff Petry
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
40 Danill Tarasov
Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Cole Schwindt, Noah Gregor
Injured: Sasha Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee)
PROJECTED CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS LINES
28 Andre Burakovsky // 98 Connor Bedard // 8 Ryan Donato
59 Tyler Bertuzzi // 91 Frank Nazar // 86 Teuvo Teräväinen
95 Ilya Mikheyev // 16 Jason Dickinson // 34 Colton Dach
17 Nick Foligno // 20 Ryan Greene // 24 Sam Lafferty
48 Matt Grzelcyk // 6 Sam Rinzel
44 Wyatt Kaiser // 55 Artyom Levshunov
38 Ethan Del Mastro // 5 Connor Murphy
30 Spencer Knight
40 Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Alex Vlasic, Louis Crevier, Lukas Reichel.
Injured: Landon Slaggert (lower body), Joey Anderson (lower body).
- shares
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment
- Subscribe to FHN+