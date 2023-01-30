Complete Guide to NHL All-Star Events in South Florida

SUNRISE — It is now officially NHL All-Star Week in South Florida with events scattered throughout Broward County from Fort Lauderdale Beach to Sunrise and Coral Springs.

Not long after the Florida Panthers beat the Boston Bruins on Saturday night, crews started preparing the ice surface for the events held at FLA Live Arena this weekend as mobile trailers filled up the television production lot on the west side of the massive building.

There is nothing scheduled for today, but there will be plenty of events throughout the week — most of them being free — starting Tuesday at Flamingo Park not far from the arena in Sunrise.

Here is the updated list for what is going on in South Florida this week. Check back here throughout for updates.

MONDAY

2000 NHL All-Star Game; Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Bally Sports Florida will be showing three All-Star Games this week with ties to the Panthers kicking off with the 50th NHL All-Star Game in what was a brand new arena in downtown Toronto.

Spoiler alert: Pavel Bure is named MVP of the game.

TUESDAY

City of Sunrise & Florida Panthers Hockey Festival; Flamingo Park, 5:30-8 p.m.

This is a free festival which features live music, food trucks, street hockey (for kids under 14) as well as special appearances and the opportunity to get a photo with the Stanley Cup.

Due to the event taking over the parking at the park, those who do not live in the neighborhood have to park at the FLA Live Arena and take a shuttle.

The Panthers say that the shuttles will be running before, after and during the event.

2003 NHL All-Star Game; Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

This game was the first NHL All-Star Game to be played in South Florida at the (checks notes) Office Depot Center in Sunrise.

Dany Heatley of the (checks notes) Atlanta Thrashers scored four goals in the first All-Star Game to go to a shootout. For many of us, that was the first shootout we had ever seen. It was fun then, now … not so much.

A cool moment came in the third period when Florida Panthers’ legend Olli Jokinen scored off a pass from future Florida Panthers’ legend Jaromir Jagr.

WEDNESDAY

Coral Springs Hockey Festival & Alumni Game; IceDen, 5-8 p.m.

Another free event in which food trucks, special appearances and games will take over the Panthers’ training facility off Sample Road and the Sawgrass Expressway which will feature a game on the stadium rink between Panthers (Roberto Luongo is expected to play) and NHL alumni.

While the festival stuff is free and open to the public, the alumni game is a ticketed event and those have been distributed.

A free “Learn to Skate” event will be held from 4:45-5:45pm and skates will be provided. All participants must pre-register online and bring a helmet. To register, click HERE.

2016 NHL All-Star Game; Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

This game was one in which Jagr — now with the Panthers — initially did not want to attend after being voted captain of the Atlantic team.

But he went and had a blast with teammates Aaron Ekblad and Roberto Luongo. Florida coach Gerard Gallant was behind the bench as the Panthers ended up winning the Atlantic Division title that season.

THURSDAY

NHL All-Star Beach Festival; Fort Lauderdale Beach Park (1100 Seabreeze Boulevard/A1A), Noon-8 p.m.

The NHL is turning the beach into a ‘hockey paradise’ with this free event off A1A in Fort Lauderdale.

There will not only be a lot of games and appearances by both former and current NHL players, but the league trophies (including the Stanley Cup) will be on display and everything is free.

Fans can test their hockey skills in the NHL All-Star Skills Zone, all of the league’s mascots will be roaming around for selfies and there will be autograph sessions.

Fans can even make their own Upper Deck hockey card.

The NHL will also have its new United by Hockey Mobile Museum which celebrates those who have helped change the game.

On Thursday, one of the bonus activities at the Beach Festival is the taping of the ‘Splash Shot’ which will be part of Friday’s All-Star Skills competition.

At 2 p.m., a number of All-Stars will compete in the Splash Shot — in which players will shoot at targets with the losers going into a dunk tank — and fans are invited to watch at the Upper Deck Rink.

This is a first-come event, so get there early.

Gamers can also visit the EA Sports NHL 23 World Championship esport All-Star Open Final which will “feature top NHL gamers and hockey superstars” starting at noon. Fans can also play against one another at gaming stations which will be set up.

FRIDAY

NHL All-Star Beach Festival; Fort Lauderdale Beach Park (1100 Seabreeze Boulevard/A1A), 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Before the All-Stars head west to the arena for the Skills competition, they will be walking the tropical red carpet at 3 p.m.

Fans are invited to join in on the fun.

2023 NHL All-Star Skills; FLA Live Arena, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

The annual Skills competition will take place at the arena and this is NOT free.

Here are the events:

Splash Shot

Pitch ‘n Puck

Tendy Tandem

Fastest Skater

Hardest Shot

Breakaway Challenge

Accuracy Shooting

The Panthers will have Matthew Tkachuk and Sasha Barkov participating and they will be joined on the ice by Luongo who will be a special participant in the ‘Tendy Tandem’ in which goalies try to score on one another.

For all of the rules of the different events, CLICK HERE

Complete rosters of the NHL All-Stars is RIGHT HERE

SATURDAY

Saturday Sweat; Holiday Park/War Memorial Auditorium, 9 a.m.-noon

Fans can join in on what is being called a “culturally relevant wellness experience’’ in which classes will be offered featuring top fitness instructors and a live DJ.

Enter Holiday Park by the entrance to the War Memorial off Federal Highway.

NHL All-Star Beach Festival; Fort Lauderdale Beach Park (1100 Seabreeze Boulevard/A1A), 10 a.m-6 p.m.

If you do not have tickets for the All-Star Game in Sunrise, the NHL is hosting an official watch party on the beach. Should be a nice day — inside and outside of the arena.

2023 NHL All-Star Game; FLA Live Arena, 3 p.m. (ABC)

The league’s best players — including Alex Ovechkin, Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid — will compete in a tournament-style All-Star event as 44 players are split into four teams representing each division.

Barkov and Tkachuk will be part of Team Atlantic.

This is 3-on-3 tournament with two teams (Central vs. Pacific) starting first with the winner moving into the final against the winner of Game 2 between the Atlantic and Metropolitan.

The games are 20 minutes long and is single elimination.

Again, not a free event but tickets are available on the various secondary markets.

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK

ALL-STAR WEEK, SOUTH FLORIDA