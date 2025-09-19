Meet Daniil Tarasov, New Florida Panthers Backup to ‘The Bob’

FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers have been a great landing spot for players who may be in need of a fresh start. Daniil Tarasov certainly could use one.

After three years of inconsistent play with the Columbus Blue Jackets — he looked All-World at times, then upset the team by initially refusing to go to AHL Cleveland last season — Tarasov was traded to the Panthers for a fifth-round pick.

Tarasov coming to the Panthers to backup Sergei Bobrovsky certainly looks like a natural fit.

On Thursday, Tarasov took part in his first practice with his new team.

He was on the ice early to get some work in with Robb Tallas, and stayed late to continue conversations with his new goalie coach.

When Tarasov came to the second floor of the IcePlex to meet the South Florida media for the first time, he never stopped smiling.

Tarasov appears to understand the chance that is in front of him with the Panthers and his new goalmate whom he just refers to as ‘The Bob.’

“It is a huge honor, and a huge opportunity,’’ said Tarasov, who will wear No. 40 with the Panthers. “I was super-excited when I was traded, got the call from Bill and especially from ‘The Bob.’ It was a huge welcome, they said it was great to see me here as a Panther.”

Tarasov, of course, is well acquainted with Bobrovsky.

The two goalies are from Novokuznetsk, Russia — a mining town of around 550,000 (about a quarter of the population of Broward County) in southwestern Siberia.

Their ties go deeper than that.

Bobrovsky grew up idolizing Daniil’s father Vadim Tarasov who, when Bobrovsky was young, was the goalie for Metallurg Novokuznetsk in the Russian SuperLeague.

Danill Tarasov, in return, grew up idolizing Bobrovsky.

Now, they’re teammates.

“It’s a great story in the room and there’s a hometown friend, where Sergei’s kind of a mentor in his life,’’ Paul Maurice said.

“The idea he can pass along some of this to someone he has a clear understanding of where he comes from is going to great. There is open lines of communication between the two which means the young man is going to get a great tutor.’’

Although Bobrovsky said he and Tarasov did not work out together this offseason, the Panthers are banking that this goalie tandem will be more than just a really cool story.

“I think it’s wonderful. I think it’s great for Tarasov to be able to come in, and this is obviously somebody he goes way back with,’’ said Bill Zito, who was with the Blue Jackets when they made Tarasov a third-round pick in 2017.

“t’s not just the goalies that Bob inspires and helps and tutors, if you will. It’s how he goes about his business, how he is as a human, how he treats others, his work ethic, obviously. His effect, while obviously could be special on a young goalie, it transends that, and it helps everybody. He’s a wonderful player to have in the room because it’s just somebody else to help you get better.”

The Panthers think Tarasov can play and will help them this season.

Bobrovsky agrees.

“He’s a good goalie, has the good size, good reflexes and sees the game well,’’ Bobrovsky said. “I think he’s going to have a good time here. The team is good in front of him.

“I am looking forward to building our relationship. The group knows the story with me and him, but we need to build a good working relationship. That’s so important.”

Said Maurice: “We think Daniil has all the possibility of being a fantastic one.”

Tarasov got off to a great start in Columbus, stopping 94 percent of his shots in four appearances during the 2021-22 season.

The following year, Tarasov got more work with the Blue Jackets and perhaps his breakout game came against the Panthers.

On Nov. 20, 2022, Tarasov and Bobrovsky squared off for the first time.

The Panthers throughly dominated the game, throwing 50 shots at the rookie goalie and took a total of 98 shot attempts toward the net.

Tarasov made 47 saves, however, and the Blue Jackets beat the Panthers 5-3.

It was one of many frustrating games in the first half of Maurice’s first season with the Panthers — one that, for the Panthers, turned out OK.

“Yeah, not bad. It was a bit of work for me, and I didn’t realize how many shots it was,” Tarasov said when asked about that game in 2022.

“It was kind of funny when I got the media after the game and they told me it was 90-something shot attempts. ‘How did you feel about that?’ It was an impressive number.”

Only games like that were not the norm for Tarasov in Columbus. As the Blue Jackets struggled, so did the young goalie. Many nights, he played well and still took a loss.

Last year, when the Blue Jackets were much improved, Tarasov went 7-10-2 with a 3.54/.881.

In 65 games with Columbus, Tarasov had 19 wins.

With Elvis Merzlikins signed long-term and Jet Greaves jumping Tarasov in the CBJ goalie pecking order, it looked like Columbus was not going to make a qualifying offer to Tarasov this summer and let him walk as a free agent.

The Panthers traded for him first.

Tarasov is happy they did.

After the trade, Tarasov signed a one-year deal with the Panthers. He can be a free agent after this season.

We’ll see what the future holds.

This just seems like a nice fit for both the player and the team.

“It’s a good structured team and they are really helpful for a goalie,” Tarasov said. “I need to help the guys when it’s needed, don’t try to do [too] much to get the win.

“They are a good group here, they take care of each other, really like supporting each other. This is huge.’’

