FHN Today: Pete DeBoer lands with Dallas Stars

Former Florida Panthers coach Pete DeBoer will not be coming back to South Florida — at least, not right now — as he has reportedly been hired by the Dallas Stars.

DeBoer had been linked back to the Panthers with Florida still having interest in Barry Trotz.

This is the fifth NHL coaching job for DeBoer who has never been out of work for long.

After being fired by the Panthers in 2011, he quickly landed in New Jersey where he coached the Devils to the Stanley Cup Final in his first season.

DeBoer has also coached in San Jose and Vegas.

PANTHERLAND

The Florida Panthers trying to move Sergei Bobrovsky and that huge contract does not come as any surprise — if they are successful, well, that would be surprising.

Regardless, let’s just say they are successful. If so, is Spencer Knight ready to take over as the team’s starter?

— On Friday night, a report came out saying the Panthers are looking at some of the biggest names on the free agent coaching market.

The biggest ones are Barry Trotz and DeBoer.

Colby Guy writes that the Panthers should do the right thing and bring Andrew Brunette back.

— This whole dustup over the Panthers changing their goal song caught the attention of the band itself — and Jimmy Eat World tossed a little shade in the team’s direction.

— We continue our look at what the Florida Panthers’ roster may look like next season. We looked at the future of Lucas Carlsson in Sunrise as well as Maxim Mamin .

— In case you missed it, we also looked at the futures of Jonathan Huberdeau and Eetu Luostarinen as well as others.

These stories are for our subscribers only, so if you want to join us here at FHN, why wait?

STANLEY CUP FINAL

The current run the Colorado Avalanche are on is very similar to the one it took in 1996 — when the Avs swept the Panthers and hoisted the Cup in the Sunshine State.

— The Lightning appear to be running out of gas.

— A lot of notes from the Avalanche heading into Game 3 in Tampa.

— Keenan Thompson will host the NHL Awards from Tampa on Tuesday night and loves hockey.

— How is this unraveling for the Lightning? They are wondering the same thing.

NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

Are the Montreal Canadiens closing in on a Jeff Petry trade?

— If you want to win big in the NHL, first you have to lose. At least that’s how it worked for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

— Taking a look at the fathers & sons who played for the Detroit Red Wings.

— Jonathan Marchessault remains the Vegas Golden Knights most counted on scorer.

— The San Jose Sharks continue their search for a new GM.

CAFECITO CORNER

Jerar Encarnacion had himself one heck of a big-league debut as his grand slam helped the Miami Marlins beat the Mets on Sunday afternoon. The series finale from Queens is today.

— The Miami Hurricanes are loading up on big tight end prospects.

— Inter Miami was back in action and took a loss in Atlanta.