2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs
ECF Game 5, Panthers @ Hurricanes: How to Watch, New Lines, Odds
The Florida Panthers were not thrilled with the way they played the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday night — mostly in the second period — but can get their game rolling again tonight in Game 5.
Carolina finally broke their losing streak in the Eastern Conference finals in Game 4 on Monday, getting a goal from Logan Stankoven and 20 saves from Frederik Andersen in a 3-0 win.
The Hurricanes had lost 15 straight games in the conference final round since 2009 — including seven to the Panthers.
Carolina has life in this series now, regardless how slight.
Florida is a win away from playing in the Stanley Cup Final for the third straight year.
“We always have a ton of belief,’’ Matthew Tkachuk said. “We’ve got to go out there and execute it tonight. We have to be physical, have to be fast. We can’t be looking to break anything open. We will earn our opportunities when they’re there.”
ECF GAME 5: PANTHERS @ HURRICANES
- The Panthers expect to get three key players back in the lineup tonight: Sam Reinhart, Niko Mikkola and AJ Greer should be back. Uvis Balinskis, Jesper Boqvist and Nico Sturm are likely to be scratched.
- How to Watch: Tonight’s game is available on TNT and truTV in the United States, and Sportsnet, CBC, and TVAS in Canada. It can also be streamed on Max.
- Starting Goalies: It’s Sergei Bobrovsky vs. Frederik Andersen.
- NHL Betting Odds: The local book has Florida as a slight favorite to move on tonight at -120 on the money line. If you think the Panthers will win, a $120 bet pays $100.
2025 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: GAME 5
FLORIDA PANTHERS @ CAROLINA HURRICANES
Panthers lead Best-of-7 Series 3-1
- When: Wednesday, 8 p.m.
- Where: Lenovo Center, Raleigh
- National TV: TNT/truTV
- National Streaming: Max
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Betting Odds — Panthers Favored: Money Line (-120); Puck line (-1.5, +200); Over/Under 5.5 (+105/-130)
- Series Schedule (all games on TNT/tru, 8 p.m.) — Game 1: Florida 5, Carolina 2; Game 2: Florida 5, Carolina 0; Game 3: Florida 6, Carolina 2; Game 4: Carolina 3, Florida 0; Game 5: Wednesday @Carolina; Game 6*: Friday @Florida; Game 7*:Sunday @Carolina
- Regular Season: Panthers Won 2-1
- How They Got Here: Carolina d. New Jersey (5), Washington (5); Florida d. Tampa Bay (5), Toronto (7).
- All-Time Regular Season Series: Carolina/Hartford leads 74-49-10, 11 ties
- Postseason History: Florida 1-0 (2023 ECF in 4)
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (3-1) LINES
17 Evan Rodrigues // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk
27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 63 Brad Marchand
12 Jonah Gadjovich // 92 Tomas Nosek // 10 AJ Greer
42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad
77 Niko Mikkola // 3 Seth Jones
88 Nate Schmidt // 7 Dmitry Kulikov
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
41 Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Mackie Samoskevich, Jesper Boqvist, Uvis Balinskis, Nico Sturm, Jaycob Megna, Evan Cormier
PROJECTED CAROLINA HURRICANES (1-3) LINES
71 Taylor Hall // 20 Sebastian Aho // 24 Seth Jarvis
37 Andrei Svechnikov // 82 Jesperi Kotkaniemi // 53 Jackson Blake
48 Jordan Martinook // 11 Jordan Staal // 22 Logan Stankoven
28 William Carrier // 77 Mark Jankowski //50 Eric Robinson
74 Jaccob Slavin // 8 Brent Burns
21 Alexander Nikishin // 7 Dmitry Orlov
4 Shayne Gostisbehere // 56 Scott Morrow
31 Frederik Andersen
52 Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: Tyson Jost, Riley Stillman, Juha Jaaska, Jack Roslovic, Ty Smith, Spencer Martin
Injured: Jalen Chatfield (undisclosed), Sean Walker (undisclosed)