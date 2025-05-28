ECF Game 5, Panthers @ Hurricanes: How to Watch, New Lines, Odds

The Florida Panthers were not thrilled with the way they played the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday night — mostly in the second period — but can get their game rolling again tonight in Game 5.

Carolina finally broke their losing streak in the Eastern Conference finals in Game 4 on Monday, getting a goal from Logan Stankoven and 20 saves from Frederik Andersen in a 3-0 win.

The Hurricanes had lost 15 straight games in the conference final round since 2009 — including seven to the Panthers.

Carolina has life in this series now, regardless how slight.

Florida is a win away from playing in the Stanley Cup Final for the third straight year.

“We always have a ton of belief,’’ Matthew Tkachuk said. “We’ve got to go out there and execute it tonight. We have to be physical, have to be fast. We can’t be looking to break anything open. We will earn our opportunities when they’re there.”

ECF GAME 5: PANTHERS @ HURRICANES

The Panthers expect to get three key players back in the lineup tonight: Sam Reinhart , Niko Mikkola and AJ Greer should be back. Uvis Balinskis, Jesper Boqvist and Nico Sturm are likely to be scratched.

The Panthers expect to get three key players back in the lineup tonight: Sam Reinhart, Niko Mikkola and AJ Greer should be back. Uvis Balinskis, Jesper Boqvist and Nico Sturm are likely to be scratched.

Tonight’s game is available on TNT and truTV in the United States, and Sportsnet, CBC, and TVAS in Canada. It can also be streamed on Max. Starting Goalies: It’s Sergei Bobrovsky vs. Frederik Andersen.

It’s vs. NHL Betting Odds: The local book has Florida as a slight favorite to move on tonight at -120 on the money line. If you think the Panthers will win, a $120 bet pays $100.

2025 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: GAME 5

FLORIDA PANTHERS @ CAROLINA HURRICANES

Panthers lead Best-of-7 Series 3-1

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (3-1) LINES

17 Evan Rodrigues // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 63 Brad Marchand

12 Jonah Gadjovich // 92 Tomas Nosek // 10 AJ Greer

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

77 Niko Mikkola // 3 Seth Jones

88 Nate Schmidt // 7 Dmitry Kulikov

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

41 Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Mackie Samoskevich, Jesper Boqvist, Uvis Balinskis, Nico Sturm, Jaycob Megna, Evan Cormier

PROJECTED CAROLINA HURRICANES (1-3) LINES

71 Taylor Hall // 20 Sebastian Aho // 24 Seth Jarvis

37 Andrei Svechnikov // 82 Jesperi Kotkaniemi // 53 Jackson Blake

48 Jordan Martinook // 11 Jordan Staal // 22 Logan Stankoven

28 William Carrier // 77 Mark Jankowski //50 Eric Robinson

74 Jaccob Slavin // 8 Brent Burns

21 Alexander Nikishin // 7 Dmitry Orlov

4 Shayne Gostisbehere // 56 Scott Morrow

31 Frederik Andersen

52 Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Tyson Jost, Riley Stillman, Juha Jaaska, Jack Roslovic, Ty Smith, Spencer Martin

Injured: Jalen Chatfield (undisclosed), Sean Walker (undisclosed)