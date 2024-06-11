One Edmonton Player Fined after Game 2 Loss to Florida Panthers

There was a fine assessed on an Edmonton Oilers player by the NHL Department of Player Safety from Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final — but it was not Leon Draisaitl nor Warren Foegele.

On Tuesday, Edmonton forward Sam Carrick was hit with a $2,213.54 fine — again, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement — for slashing Florida defenseman Dmitry Kulikov.

Carrick went below the belt on Kulikov with 2:03 remaining, the infraction coming moments after Aaron Ekblad scored into an empty net for the final tally in Florida’s 4-1 win in Game 2.

The Panthers have a 2-0 lead in the best-of-7 series which now heads to Edmonton for Game 3 on Thursday night.

Carrick was not only hit with 2-minutes for slashing, but was also sent to the room with a 10-minute misconduct.

The biggest penalties of the night by the Oilers came earlier.

At 9:21 of the first period, Foegele got a 5-minute major and 10-minute misconduct for kneeing Eetu Luostarinen.

Florida was unable to cash in on the power play after Oliver Ekman-Larsson cut into it with a tripping call of his own.

In the third, Draisaitl was given a 2-minute minor for roughing after launching into Florida captain Sasha Barkov along the wall.

Barkov left the game and did not return.

On Tuesday, coach Paul Maurice said Barkov came into the team’s training facility in Fort Lauderdale and “feels good.’’

Maurice did not go into much detail on Barkov’s injury although he did use language which would suggest his team’s captain is in a concussion protocol.

The Panthers are expected to practice at the IcePlex on Wednesday before flying to Edmonton.

