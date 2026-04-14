SUNRISE — Cole Reinhardt has been on a scoring tear lately and Monday night the hits kept on coming in the Florida Panthers 3-2 win over the New York Rangers.

All eyes were on Jonathan Quick in his final game of a Hall of Fame career, only Reinhardt scored his second of the night with 1:50 left to give the Panthers a win.

Daniil Tarasov came up huge for the Panthers, keeping the game tied at 2 despite an onslaught of pressure from the Rangers.

He made 13 saves in the third alone, ending with 24 for his second straight win.

The Panthers led 2-0 off goals from Reinhardt and Mackie Samoskevich before the Rangers started coming back.

With the game tied going into the third, Tarasov held off the hard-charging Rangers, allowing Reinhardt to steal the night with a wrist shot that went high over the outstretched glove of Quick.

Reinhardt has four goals in his past three games.

Quick only faced four shots in the third period, with Reinhardt scoring on No. 4.

The Panthers play their final game of the season on Wednesday against the Detroit Red Wings.

HOW THEY SCORED

Panthers 1, Rangers 0 (9:35 1st): Toby Bjornfot shovels a backhanded shot toward Jonathan Quick that goes off his pad and right onto the stick of a hard-charging Cole Reinhardt for his third goal in as many games.

shovels a backhanded shot toward that goes off his pad and right onto the stick of a hard-charging for his third goal in as many games. Panthers 2, Rangers 0 (11:31 1st): The Panthers force a turnover in the defensive zone with Mackie Samoskevich tracking it down and sending a sharp wrister bardown for his sixth goal in the past nine games.

The Panthers force a turnover in the defensive zone with tracking it down and sending a sharp wrister bardown for his sixth goal in the past nine games. Panthers 2, Rangers 1 (15:19 1st): Matthew Robertson sends a point shot off a faceoff win, a shot that goes between the legs of teammate Jaroslav Chmelar in front and past Daniil Tarasov .

sends a point shot off a faceoff win, a shot that goes between the legs of teammate in front and past . Rangers 2, Panthers 2 (17:20 2nd): A shot from Adam Fox goes off the pad of Tarasov and bounces right off the skate of Gabe Perreault who was on the doorstep.

A shot from goes off the pad of Tarasov and bounces right off the skate of who was on the doorstep. Panthers 3, Rangers 2 (18:10 3rd): Reinhart gets the winner, beating Quick over his glove off a nice feed from Luke Kunin.

FHN’S 3 STARS

1. Cole Reinhardt, Panthers

2. Daniil Tarasov, Panthers

3. Jonathan Quick, Rangers

ON DECK: GAME No. 82

DETROIT RED WINGS at FLORIDA PANTHERS