Verhaeghe Calls Game: Panthers Stun Red Wings with 2 in Final Minutes

SUNRISE — Carter Verhaeghe is not going to be too popular in Detroit after what the Florida Panthers winger did to the Red Wings on Tuesday night.

Down a goal with Daniil Tarasov on the bench, Verhaeghe not only tied the score with 90 seconds remaining but won it with 15 on the clock in Florida’s 4-3 win.

The Red Wings have lost two of the past three — both to the Panthers.

Tuesday, Vinnie Hinostroza got his first goal with the Panthers (he had no points in nine games back in 2021) to give Florida a 1-0 lead.

Only the Red Wings battled back and led 2-1 in the second and 3-2 in the third.

With Tarasov (25 saves) on the bench, Verhaeghe got his first to make it 3-3 with 1:30 remaining.

He gave the Panthers the lead off another Matthew Tkachuk pass with 15 seconds left.

NOTES: RED WINGS at PANTHERS

The Panthers played without their two top scorers on Tuesday: Sam Reinhart is expected to be back Thursday against the Blue Jackets after getting a couple of extra days off basically for maintenance. Brad Marchand is likely out a lot longer.

is expected to be back Thursday against the Blue Jackets after getting a couple of extra days off basically for maintenance. is likely out a lot longer. The Red Wings wore their home red jerseys on Tuesday — because the Panthers felt like wearing white. The team plans on wearing their road jersey at home more often. Until 2003, NHL teams traditionally wore white at home before changing up to wearing solid colors at home.

Detroit center Andrew Copp left the game in the second period after Tomas Nosek landed on him following a faceoff. Copp appeared to sustain an injury to his left leg.

HOW THEY SCORED

Panthers 1, Red Wings 0 (9:48 1st): Jesper Boqvist throws up a shot from the far wall off the rush and Vinnie Hinostroza is in front to knock it past John Gibson .

throws up a shot from the far wall off the rush and is in front to knock it past . Red Wings 1, Panthers 1 (3:54 2nd): A turnover at the blue line turns into a point shot from Mo Seider is stopped by Daniil Tarasov , only Patrick Kane gets to the loose puck and sweeps it in.

A turnover at the blue line turns into a point shot from is stopped by , only gets to the loose puck and sweeps it in. Red Wings 2, Panthers 1 (12:59 2nd): Justin Faulk gets his first goal with the Wings, firing a heavy backhander over Tarasov’s shoulder from the left circle.

gets his first goal with the Wings, firing a heavy backhander over Tarasov’s shoulder from the left circle. Panthers 2, Red Wings 2 (5:10 3rd): Niko Mikkola sends a wormburner from the line through traffic, hitting the skate of Faulk along the way. Hinostroza gets the secondary assist for his second point in 10 career games with the Panthers.

sends a wormburner from the line through traffic, hitting the skate of Faulk along the way. Hinostroza gets the secondary assist for his second point in 10 career games with the Panthers. Red Wings 3, Panthers 2 (6:32 3rd): A bouncing puck gets through Mikkola and kicks off a Detroit rush with Marco Kasper walking in on Tarasov and beating him top shelf.

A bouncing puck gets through Mikkola and kicks off a Detroit rush with walking in on Tarasov and beating him top shelf. Panthers 3, Red Wings 3 (19:30 3rd): Carter Verhaeghe ties it up off a pass from Matthew Tkachuk with Tarasov on the bench.

ties it up off a pass from with Tarasov on the bench. Panthers 4, Red Wings 3 (19:45 3rd): Overtime? Nah. Verhaeghe wins it by ripping one of Faulk’s skate.

FHN’S 3 STARS

1. Carter Verhaeghe, Panthers

2. Matthew Tkachuk, Panthers

3. Justin Faulk, Red Wings

ON DECK: GAME No. 65