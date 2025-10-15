Florida Panthers
Panthers GameDay at Red Wings: How to Watch, Lines, Goalies, Odds
- shares
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment
- Subscribe to FHN+
After losing their first game of the new season on Monday night, the Florida Panthers are back at it — and back in the Atlantic Division — when they play the Red Wings tonight in Detroit.
Florida trailed 2-0 on Monday but rallied to tie the score midway through the third.
The Panthers lost two of three to the Red Wings last season.
FHN PREGAME READING
- The Panthers Parlay: Best bets for tonight’s game in Detroit.
- The Panthers placed Dmitry Kulikov on IR on Friday; Kulikov will miss five months after having surgery on his right shoulder on Wednesday morning.
- The Palm Beach Symphony turned the Panthers goal song into something a bit different.
- The Rangers now have an NHL record the Florida Panthers certainly did not want.
NOTES: PANTHERS @ RED WINGS
- With Kulikov out, Toby Bjornfot was called up from AHL Charlotte — and the Panthers claimed defenseman Donovan Sebrango off waivers from Ottawa. Noah Gregor appears to have been sent to AHL Charlotte to create roster space.
- Anton Lundell plays in his 300th NHL game tonight.
- Starting Goalies: Sergei Bobrovsky goes for the Panthers; Cam Talbot starts for Detroit.
- How to Watch: The Panthers are on national TV tonight with TNT and truTv broadcasting. The game can be streamed on HBO Max. Florida will be back on local TV Thursday in New Jersey against the Devils.
- NHL Betting Odds: The Panthers are favorites on the money line (-145) at the local book. To win with the Panthers, a $145 bet pays $100.
ON DECK: GAME No. 5
FLORIDA PANTHERS at DETROIT RED WINGS
- When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit
- National TV: TNT, truTV
- Streaming: HBO Max
- Radio: WQAM; WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL/Panthers App
- Local Betting Odds — Panthers Favored: MoneyLine (-145); Puck Line -1.5 (+160); O/U 5.5 (-115/-105)
- Last Season: Detroit won 2-1
- This Season — At Detroit: Wednesday; March 6. At Florida: March 10; April 15.
- All-time Regular Season Series: Florida leads 40-21-7, 5 ties
- Up Next for the Panthers: Thursday at New Jersey Devils, 7
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (3-1-0) LINES
27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 13 Sam Reinhart
11 Mackie Samoskevich // 9 Sam Bennett // 63 Brad Marchand
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 17 Evan Rodrigues // 70 Jesper Boqvist
10 A.J. Greer // 71 Luke Kunin // 12 Jonah Gadjovich
42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad
77 Niko Mikkola // 3 Seth Jones
26 Uvis Balinskis // 2 Jeff Petry
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
40 Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Cole Schwindt, Toby Bjornfot, Donovan Sebrango
Injured: Sasha Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder)
Assigned to Charlotte: Noah Gregor
PROJECTED DETROIT RED WINGS (2-1-0) LINES
58 Emmitt Finnie // 71 Dylan Larkin // 22 Mason Appleton
88 Patrick Kane — Marco Kasper — Alex DeBrincat
18 Andrew Copp // 37 J.T. Compher // 28 Michael Brandsegg-Nygard
21 James van Riemsdyk // 27 Michael Rasmussen // 85 Elmer Soderblom
8 Ben Chiarot // 53 Moritz Seider
77 Simon Edvinsson // 44 Axel Sandin-Pellikka
25 Jacob Bernard-Docker // 20 Albert Johansson
39 Cam Talbot
36 John Gibson
Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Jonatan Berggren
Injured: Lucas Raymond (upper body)
- shares
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment
- Subscribe to FHN+