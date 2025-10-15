Panthers GameDay at Red Wings: How to Watch, Lines, Goalies, Odds

After losing their first game of the new season on Monday night, the Florida Panthers are back at it — and back in the Atlantic Division — when they play the Red Wings tonight in Detroit.

Florida trailed 2-0 on Monday but rallied to tie the score midway through the third.

The Panthers lost two of three to the Red Wings last season.

FHN PREGAME READING

NOTES: PANTHERS @ RED WINGS

With Kulikov out, Toby Bjornfot was called up from AHL Charlotte — and the Panthers claimed defenseman Donovan Sebrango off waivers from Ottawa. Noah Gregor appears to have been sent to AHL Charlotte to create roster space.

was called up from AHL Charlotte — and the Panthers claimed defenseman off waivers from Ottawa. Noah Gregor appears to have been sent to AHL Charlotte to create roster space. Anton Lundell plays in his 300th NHL game tonight.

plays in his 300th NHL game tonight. Starting Goalies: Sergei Bobrovsky goes for the Panthers; Cam Talbot starts for Detroit.

Sergei Bobrovsky goes for the Panthers; Cam Talbot starts for Detroit. How to Watch: The Panthers are on national TV tonight with TNT and truTv broadcasting. The game can be streamed on HBO Max. Florida will be back on local TV Thursday in New Jersey against the Devils.

The Panthers are on national TV tonight with TNT and truTv broadcasting. The game can be streamed on HBO Max. Florida will be back on local TV Thursday in New Jersey against the Devils. NHL Betting Odds: The Panthers are favorites on the money line (-145) at the local book. To win with the Panthers, a $145 bet pays $100.

ON DECK: GAME No. 5

FLORIDA PANTHERS at DETROIT RED WINGS

When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

National TV: TNT, truTV

TNT, truTV Streaming: HBO Max

HBO Max Radio: WQAM; WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM

WQAM; WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL/Panthers App

SiriusXM 932, NHL/Panthers App Local Betting Odds — Panthers Favored: MoneyLine (-145); Puck Line -1.5 (+160); O/U 5.5 (-115/-105)

MoneyLine (-145); Puck Line -1.5 (+160); O/U 5.5 (-115/-105) Last Season: Detroit won 2-1

This Season — At Detroit: Wednesday; March 6. At Florida: March 10; April 15.

Wednesday; March 6. March 10; April 15. All-time Regular Season Series: Florida leads 40-21-7, 5 ties

Florida leads 40-21-7, 5 ties Up Next for the Panthers: Thursday at New Jersey Devils, 7

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (3-1-0) LINES

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 13 Sam Reinhart

11 Mackie Samoskevich // 9 Sam Bennett // 63 Brad Marchand

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 17 Evan Rodrigues // 70 Jesper Boqvist

10 A.J. Greer // 71 Luke Kunin // 12 Jonah Gadjovich

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

77 Niko Mikkola // 3 Seth Jones

26 Uvis Balinskis // 2 Jeff Petry

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

40 Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Cole Schwindt, Toby Bjornfot, Donovan Sebrango

Injured: Sasha Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder)

Assigned to Charlotte: Noah Gregor

PROJECTED DETROIT RED WINGS (2-1-0) LINES

58 Emmitt Finnie // 71 Dylan Larkin // 22 Mason Appleton

88 Patrick Kane — Marco Kasper — Alex DeBrincat

18 Andrew Copp // 37 J.T. Compher // 28 Michael Brandsegg-Nygard

21 James van Riemsdyk // 27 Michael Rasmussen // 85 Elmer Soderblom

8 Ben Chiarot // 53 Moritz Seider

77 Simon Edvinsson // 44 Axel Sandin-Pellikka

25 Jacob Bernard-Docker // 20 Albert Johansson

39 Cam Talbot

36 John Gibson

Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Jonatan Berggren

Injured: Lucas Raymond (upper body)