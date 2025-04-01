Florida Panthers
How to Watch Panthers at Canadiens: Goalies, Lines, Betting Odds
The Montreal Canadiens will try and stay in the race for the playoffs tonight, but the Florida Panthers have something to play for as well.
If the Panthers were to win in regulation tonight, and the Columbus Blue Jackets lose at home to the Predators in regulation, Florida will clinch a spot in the playoffs.
So, they have that going for them — which is nice.
Montreal has won four straight against the Panthers dating to last season including all three meetings in this one.
The Canadiens beat the Panthers 4-2 on Sunday afternoon in Sunrise in a game that got heated at the end when Niko Mikkola wound out and sent a slap shot the length of the ice.
Mikkola was find $5,000 for the stunt.
Should be fun.
NOTES: PANTHERS @ CANADIENS
- How to Watch: Tonight’s game is on local TV and can be streamed locally on Panthers+. Those who live outside the Panthers viewing territory can stream the game on ESPN+.
- Starting Goalies: Florida will have Vitek Vanecek in net with Sergei Bobrovsky going Wednesday in Toronto. This is Vanecek’s fourth start with the Panthers and first since allowing six goals to the Bob is 7-2-0 this month with three shutouts and a 1.44/.934. The Canadiens will have Sam Montembeault back. The former Florida goalie is 2-0 against the Panthers this season, and gave up two goals in Sunday’s win.
- NHL Betting Odds: The local book again has Florida as a favorite (-170) on the money line. To win with the Panthers, a $170 bet pays $100.
ON DECK: GAME No. 74
FLORIDA PANTHERS at MONTREAL CANADIENS
- When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Bell Centre, Montreal
- Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FtL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (SWFla)
- Streaming: Panthers+, ESPN+
- Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Betting Odds — Panthers Favored: Money Line (-170); Florida Puck line (-1.5, +140); Over/Under 5.5 (+140/-185)
- Last Season: Florida won 3-1
- This Season (Canadiens Lead 3-0) — At Montreal: Canadiens 3, Panthers 1 (March 15); Tuesday. At Florida: Canadiens 4, Panthers 0 (Dec. 28); Canadiens 4, Panthers 2 (March 30).
- All-time Regular Season Series: Florida leads 58-42-11, 6 ties
- Up Next for the Panthers: Wednesday at Toronto Maple Leafs, 7:30 p.m.
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (44-26-3) LINES
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart
63 Brad Marchand // 9 Sam Bennett // 25 Mackie Samoskevich
27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 70 Jesper Boqvist
10 A.J. Greer // 8 Nico Sturm // 17 Evan Rodrigues
42 Gus Forsling // 3 Seth Jones
77 Niko Mikkola // 88 Nate Schmidt
26 Uvis Balinskis // 4 Toby Bjornfot
41 Vitek Vanecek
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Tomas Nosek, Jonah Gadjovich
Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body/LTIR), Dmitry Kulikov (upper body)
PROJECTED MONTREAL CANADIENS (34-30-9) LINES
13 Cole Caufield // 14 Nick Suzuki // 20 Juraj Slafkovsky
89 Joshua Roy // 15 Alex Newhook // 92 Patrik Laine
17 Josh Anderson // 28 Christian Dvorak // 11 Brendan Gallagher
51 Emil Heineman // 71 Jake Evans // 40 Joel Armia
8 Mike Matheson // 45 Alexandre Carrier
47 Jayden Struble // 48 Lane Hutson
72 Arber Xhekaj // 58 David Savard
35 Sam Montembeault
75 Jakub Dobes
Scratched: Michael Pezzetta
Injured: Kaiden Guhle (quad)