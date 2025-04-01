How to Watch Panthers at Canadiens: Goalies, Lines, Betting Odds

The Montreal Canadiens will try and stay in the race for the playoffs tonight, but the Florida Panthers have something to play for as well.

If the Panthers were to win in regulation tonight, and the Columbus Blue Jackets lose at home to the Predators in regulation, Florida will clinch a spot in the playoffs.

So, they have that going for them — which is nice.

Montreal has won four straight against the Panthers dating to last season including all three meetings in this one.

The Canadiens beat the Panthers 4-2 on Sunday afternoon in Sunrise in a game that got heated at the end when Niko Mikkola wound out and sent a slap shot the length of the ice.

Mikkola was find $5,000 for the stunt.

Should be fun.

NOTES: PANTHERS @ CANADIENS

How to Watch: Tonight’s game is on local TV and can be streamed locally on Panthers+. Those who live outside the Panthers viewing territory can stream the game on ESPN+.

Tonight’s game is on local TV and can be streamed locally on Panthers+. Those who live outside the Panthers viewing territory can stream the game on ESPN+. Starting Goalies: Florida will have Vitek Vanecek in net with Sergei Bobrovsky going Wednesday in Toronto. This is Vanecek’s fourth start with the Panthers and first since allowing six goals to the Bob is 7-2-0 this month with three shutouts and a 1.44/.934. The Canadiens will have Sam Montembeault back. The former Florida goalie is 2-0 against the Panthers this season, and gave up two goals in Sunday’s win.

Florida will have in net with going Wednesday in Toronto. This is Vanecek’s fourth start with the Panthers and first since allowing six goals to the Bob is 7-2-0 this month with three shutouts and a 1.44/.934. The Canadiens will have back. The former Florida goalie is 2-0 against the Panthers this season, and gave up two goals in Sunday’s win. NHL Betting Odds: The local book again has Florida as a favorite (-170) on the money line. To win with the Panthers, a $170 bet pays $100.

ON DECK: GAME No. 74

FLORIDA PANTHERS at MONTREAL CANADIENS

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (44-26-3) LINES

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart

63 Brad Marchand // 9 Sam Bennett // 25 Mackie Samoskevich

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 70 Jesper Boqvist

10 A.J. Greer // 8 Nico Sturm // 17 Evan Rodrigues

42 Gus Forsling // 3 Seth Jones

77 Niko Mikkola // 88 Nate Schmidt

26 Uvis Balinskis // 4 Toby Bjornfot

41 Vitek Vanecek

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Tomas Nosek, Jonah Gadjovich

Suspended: Aaron Ekblad

Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body/LTIR), Dmitry Kulikov (upper body)

PROJECTED MONTREAL CANADIENS (34-30-9) LINES

13 Cole Caufield // 14 Nick Suzuki // 20 Juraj Slafkovsky

89 Joshua Roy // 15 Alex Newhook // 92 Patrik Laine

17 Josh Anderson // 28 Christian Dvorak // 11 Brendan Gallagher

51 Emil Heineman // 71 Jake Evans // 40 Joel Armia

8 Mike Matheson // 45 Alexandre Carrier

47 Jayden Struble // 48 Lane Hutson

72 Arber Xhekaj // 58 David Savard

35 Sam Montembeault

75 Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Michael Pezzetta

Injured: Kaiden Guhle (quad)