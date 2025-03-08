Florida Panthers Are Big Winners at the NHL Trade Deadline

FORT LAUDERDALE — More than three hours after the NHL Trade Deadline ended, Florida Panthers general manager Bill Zito walked in to a press conference room at the IcePlex to meet the media.

First thing he did was apologize for his appearance.

Just a few days before, Zito was in this same room with Seth Jones looking dapper in a blue sports coat and a light blue shirt unbuttoned at the collar.

Friday, however, Zito said the long week had taken its toll — and he traded his business fit for a team sweatsuit and t-shirt.

With the work Zito and his staff did in the past week, no one would have noticed if he sauntered in wearing flip flops and one of Matthew Tkachuk’s ratty practice shirts with the neck ripped out.

Actually, it would have been appropriate attire: Zito did some heavy lifting in making the Florida Panthers better before the trade deadline came and went.

“If we have this opportunity to get better and improve,” Zito said, “it is the decision that you make.”