NHL Trade Deadline: Florida Panthers Tracker

FORT LAUDERDALE — We are here at Florida Panthers NHL Trade Deadline Central.

The media corps has taken over the second floor of the IcePlex, and have been spending the past 30 minutes housing some nice deli while watching Sportsnet’s coverage from Canada.

Not too shabby.

Things are slow right now, but should pick up soon enough.

Stay tuned.

Here are the deals Bill Zito & Co. have made before this year’s NHL Trade Deadline:

FLORIDA PANTHERS TRADE

Friday

To Florida: F Brad Marchand

F Brad Marchand To Boston: Conditional second round pick

Conditional second round pick The Skinny: Whoa, doctor! What an addition to the Panthers, eh? Marchand is not only the captain of the Bruins, but he one of the biggest pests this game has ever seen. Some call him a rat, but that’s a term of endearment around here. Good to see he and Sam Bennett make peace with Team Canada to allow this deal to transpire.

Thursday

To Florida: C Nico Sturm, 7th round (2027)

C Nico Sturm, 7th round (2027) To San Jose: 4th round (2026)

4th round (2026) The Skinny: Sturm gives the Panthers a solid faceoff man in the middle of the fourth line and gives them added depth moving forward with Tomas Nosek still available. Sturm is a veteran player who was running San Jose’s third line of late, and he should slide in nicely with A.J. Greer and Jonah Gadjovich.

—

To Florida: G Kaapo Kahkonen

G Kaapo Kahkonen To Winnipeg: G Chris Driedger

G Chris Driedger The Skinny: With the Panthers making a move for a backup goalie after trading Spencer Knight, they do Driedger a solid; instead of sending him back to Charlotte, they send him to his hometown where he can play for the AHL team or fill in with the Jets.

Wednesday

To Florida: G Vitek Vanecek

G Vitek Vanecek To San Jose: F Patrick Giles

F Patrick Giles The Skinny: The Panthers needed a goalie to backup Sergei Bobrovsky, and feel like they found the right guy in former Capitals/Devils starter Vanecek. Giles had a strong training camp for the Panthers, played nine NHL games, and should give the Sharks a bottom-6 option moving forward.

Saturday

To Florida: D Seth Jones, 4th round (2026)

D Seth Jones, 4th round (2026) To Chicago: G Spencer Knight, 2026 or 2027 1st

G Spencer Knight, 2026 or 2027 1st The Skinny: The Panthers pull off a blockbuster deal following their win over Calgary, getting Jones as their No. 2 right-handed defenseman. Chicago also retains 26 percent of the cap hit — which over 5-plus seasons, is the biggest salary retention in NHL history. Knight gets a chance to be a starter and got off to a great start. Winning deal for both teams.

ON DECK: GAME No. 64