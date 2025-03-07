Connect with us

Florida Panthers

NHL Trade Deadline: Florida Panthers Tracker

Published

15 hours ago

on

Seth jones panthers
Florida Panthers defenseman Seth Jones listens as he is introduced to the South Florida media in Fort Lauderdale on Monday, March 3, 2025. // Photo @GeorgeRichards

FORT LAUDERDALE — We are here at Florida Panthers NHL Trade Deadline Central.

The media corps has taken over the second floor of the IcePlex, and have been spending the past 30 minutes housing some nice deli while watching Sportsnet’s coverage from Canada.

Not too shabby.

Things are slow right now, but should pick up soon enough.

Stay tuned.

Here are the deals Bill Zito & Co. have made before this year’s NHL Trade Deadline:

FLORIDA PANTHERS TRADE

Friday

  • To Florida: F Brad Marchand
  • To Boston: Conditional second round pick
  • The Skinny: Whoa, doctor! What an addition to the Panthers, eh? Marchand is not only the captain of the Bruins, but he one of the biggest pests this game has ever seen. Some call him a rat, but that’s a term of endearment around here. Good to see he and Sam Bennett make peace with Team Canada to allow this deal to transpire.

Thursday

  • To Florida: C Nico Sturm, 7th round (2027)
  • To San Jose: 4th round (2026)
  • The Skinny: Sturm gives the Panthers a solid faceoff man in the middle of the fourth line and gives them added depth moving forward with Tomas Nosek still available. Sturm is a veteran player who was running San Jose’s third line of late, and he should slide in nicely with A.J. Greer and Jonah Gadjovich.

  • To Florida: G Kaapo Kahkonen
  • To Winnipeg: G Chris Driedger
  • The Skinny: With the Panthers making a move for a backup goalie after trading Spencer Knight, they do Driedger a solid; instead of sending him back to Charlotte, they send him to his hometown where he can play for the AHL team or fill in with the Jets.

Wednesday

  • To Florida: G Vitek Vanecek
  • To San Jose: F Patrick Giles
  • The Skinny: The Panthers needed a goalie to backup Sergei Bobrovsky, and feel like they found the right guy in former Capitals/Devils starter Vanecek. Giles had a strong training camp for the Panthers, played nine NHL games, and should give the Sharks a bottom-6 option moving forward.

Saturday

  • To Florida: D Seth Jones, 4th round (2026)
  • To Chicago: G Spencer Knight, 2026 or 2027 1st
  • The Skinny: The Panthers pull off a blockbuster deal following their win over Calgary, getting Jones as their No. 2 right-handed defenseman. Chicago also retains 26 percent of the cap hit — which over 5-plus seasons, is the biggest salary retention in NHL history. Knight gets a chance to be a starter and got off to a great start. Winning deal for both teams.

ON DECK: GAME No. 64
BUFFALO SABRES at FLORIDA PANTHERS

 

Get FHN+ today!
Related Topics:
5 Comments
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
5 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Kevin Hawkey

Overall, very respectable job by Zito and the front office. We don’t have a lot of capital to wheel and deal with but somehow, they make moves that make sense and make us better. I think losing Spencer will hurt until we find a suitable backup. I wish we kept Lyon and traded Spencer last year. Hindsight is 20/20!

0
Reply
surveyjay

as always, First Rate job by Bill Zito and Company, couldn’t ask for more we added some extremely important pieces, one of which, Seth Jones, looks to be a cornerstone for the franchise for the next four or five years, all the while by not taking away one starter or top six prospect. It’s like he’s playing chess when everyone else is playing checkers. I will say Jim Nill pulling off the Rantenan deal was nothing short of genius as well….credit where credit is due. I’m going to predict a Florida and Dallas final.

0
Reply
cldpucks53

Oops, that would be Nico Sturm.

0
Reply
surveyjay

Ha, that’s funny, I did the same thing when referencing the trade earlier in the day. Are they related?

0
Reply
George Richards, FHN Publisher

Twas the first time, won’t be the last. Thanks.

0
Reply

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

5
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x