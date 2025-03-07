Florida Panthers
NHL Trade Deadline: Florida Panthers Tracker
- shares
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment
- Subscribe to FHN+
FORT LAUDERDALE — We are here at Florida Panthers NHL Trade Deadline Central.
The media corps has taken over the second floor of the IcePlex, and have been spending the past 30 minutes housing some nice deli while watching Sportsnet’s coverage from Canada.
Not too shabby.
Things are slow right now, but should pick up soon enough.
Stay tuned.
Here are the deals Bill Zito & Co. have made before this year’s NHL Trade Deadline:
FLORIDA PANTHERS TRADE
Friday
- To Florida: F Brad Marchand
- To Boston: Conditional second round pick
- The Skinny: Whoa, doctor! What an addition to the Panthers, eh? Marchand is not only the captain of the Bruins, but he one of the biggest pests this game has ever seen. Some call him a rat, but that’s a term of endearment around here. Good to see he and Sam Bennett make peace with Team Canada to allow this deal to transpire.
Thursday
- To Florida: C Nico Sturm, 7th round (2027)
- To San Jose: 4th round (2026)
- The Skinny: Sturm gives the Panthers a solid faceoff man in the middle of the fourth line and gives them added depth moving forward with Tomas Nosek still available. Sturm is a veteran player who was running San Jose’s third line of late, and he should slide in nicely with A.J. Greer and Jonah Gadjovich.
—
- To Florida: G Kaapo Kahkonen
- To Winnipeg: G Chris Driedger
- The Skinny: With the Panthers making a move for a backup goalie after trading Spencer Knight, they do Driedger a solid; instead of sending him back to Charlotte, they send him to his hometown where he can play for the AHL team or fill in with the Jets.
Wednesday
- To Florida: G Vitek Vanecek
- To San Jose: F Patrick Giles
- The Skinny: The Panthers needed a goalie to backup Sergei Bobrovsky, and feel like they found the right guy in former Capitals/Devils starter Vanecek. Giles had a strong training camp for the Panthers, played nine NHL games, and should give the Sharks a bottom-6 option moving forward.
Saturday
- To Florida: D Seth Jones, 4th round (2026)
- To Chicago: G Spencer Knight, 2026 or 2027 1st
- The Skinny: The Panthers pull off a blockbuster deal following their win over Calgary, getting Jones as their No. 2 right-handed defenseman. Chicago also retains 26 percent of the cap hit — which over 5-plus seasons, is the biggest salary retention in NHL history. Knight gets a chance to be a starter and got off to a great start. Winning deal for both teams.
ON DECK: GAME No. 64
BUFFALO SABRES at FLORIDA PANTHERS
- When: Saturday, 6 p.m.
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
- Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FTL); WPTV 5/WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (SWFla)
- Streaming: Panthers+; ESPN+
- Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Last Season: Panthers Won 3-0
- This Season (Tied 1-1) — At Buffalo: Sabres 5, Panthers 2 (Oct. 12); Panthers 5, Sabres 2 (Oct. 28). At Florida: Saturday; April 12.
- All-time Regular Season Series: Florida leads 58-46-8, 4 ties
- Up Next for the Panthers: Tuesday at Boston Bruins, 7 p.m.
- shares
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment
- Subscribe to FHN+
Overall, very respectable job by Zito and the front office. We don’t have a lot of capital to wheel and deal with but somehow, they make moves that make sense and make us better. I think losing Spencer will hurt until we find a suitable backup. I wish we kept Lyon and traded Spencer last year. Hindsight is 20/20!
as always, First Rate job by Bill Zito and Company, couldn’t ask for more we added some extremely important pieces, one of which, Seth Jones, looks to be a cornerstone for the franchise for the next four or five years, all the while by not taking away one starter or top six prospect. It’s like he’s playing chess when everyone else is playing checkers. I will say Jim Nill pulling off the Rantenan deal was nothing short of genius as well….credit where credit is due. I’m going to predict a Florida and Dallas final.
Oops, that would be Nico Sturm.
Ha, that’s funny, I did the same thing when referencing the trade earlier in the day. Are they related?
Twas the first time, won’t be the last. Thanks.