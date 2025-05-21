Panthers Blow Out Hurricanes. Maurice Knows They Can Be Better

If you are a Carolina Hurricanes fan, here is a scary thought: Paul Maurice was not a big fan of how his Florida Panthers played on Tuesday night.

We assume he was watching the same Game 1 everyone else was, the one in which his Panthers took control of the game midway through the first period and rolled to a 5-2 victory against the host Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference finals.

Only, the Panthers were not perfect on Tuesday.

Maurice does not expect them to be.

Better yes, perfect, no.

“I think the best growth in our team comes off losses,” Maurice said. “I think that’s where we learn more. I didn’t love our game tonight, but I understood it. Significant style change. So, Game 1 is that first look at what your game looks like against a completely different opponent. So, we will have to continue to build that game and get better.’’

But he would like to see a little less opportunity for the Hurricanes, a team that got off 33 shots in the loss, and took 79 shot attempts.

Florida, on the other hand, got 20 shots off on goal, and attempted 46.

Those numbers, while lopsided, do not tell the entire story of course.

The Panthers have had way better numbers in those categories than their opponent and have lost quite a few of them.

“We had good finishes,’’ Maurice said. “They had good chances they didn’t finish on.’’

So, you know who did like his team’s game?

“I didn’t hate our game tonight,’’ Carolina’s Rod Brind’Amour said. “It’s going to be hard, it is going to go back and forth. We had our opportunities. We didn’t capitalize and it went in another direction.’’

Regardless, at the end of the day, the Panthers got a big win.

They opened a series with a W for the eighth time in their past 11 postseason series — and of those previous seven, ended up winning the thing.

It was an important first step in what should be a tight, and contentious, series against the Hurricanes.

Even Manny Diaz couldn’t get the Hurricanes going on Tuesday.

He’s a Panthers fan, anyway.

“I think we didn’t love our game,” Carter Verhaeghe said. “Obviously any time you win in the playoffs, we liked our game.’’

FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW / FLORIDA PANTHERS

NHL LINKS / NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

2025 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: GAME 2

FLORIDA PANTHERS @ CAROLINA HURRICANES

Panthers lead Best-of-7 Series 1-0