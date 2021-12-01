Florida Panthers fourth line sparks comeback vs. Washington Capitals

SUNRISE — For years, lack of depth at the forward core was a major problem for the Florida Panthers. On Tuesday, as has been the case all season, that wasn’t the case in a memorable comeback against the Washington Capitals.

Florida’s fourth line of Ryan Lomberg, Eetu Luostarinen and Patric Hornqvist combined for two of Florida’s four goals in a third period that saw them come back from a 4-1 deficit to somehow beat the Capitals 5-4.

“It’s huge for our team — for a coach — if you have a fourth line you can trust against anybody at any different time,” interim coach Andrew Brunette said.

“They bring different pieces, all three of them. I rely on them a lot in big moments and big times.”