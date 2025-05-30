FHN Today/NHL Links
Panthers, Oilers Ready for Round 2 in Stanley Cup Final
The Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers have both pulled off a pretty tough thing in reaching the Stanley Cup Final in successive years.
It is tough for the team that loses in the Final one year, rebound to come back and battle for a championship the next.
The Panthers, of course, did it last year after losing in 5 to the Vegas Golden Knights.
Florida was a changed team in 2024, enjoying their success but not letting it get away from them.
They remembered what it felt like to stand on that ice in Las Vegas watching the Golden Knights celebrate.
They had vivid memories of seeing the bedlam around them the day they drove through Vegas to the airport to head home knowing their mission was not completed.
Losing to Vegas in 2023 made the Panthers tougher and more resilient.
A short offseason? That was for us in the media to talk about. The Panthers did not run out of gas last year, nor have they drained the tank in this one.
But are the Oilers tougher from losing last year’s Final to the Panthers — or does Florida have a little bit of a mental edge knowing that it knocked Edmonton out a year ago, and certainly has the team to do it again.
If the Panthers the pain from Vegas as motivational fuel, Edmonton has that covered.
Florida, you may recall, did not play the Golden Knights in a rematch. The Oilers are seeing the same faces in the same arena they lost in the year before.
You think Connor McDavid remembers what walking into the small visitors’ locker room in Sunrise feels like? If not, the documentarians would be happy to show him the video.
The bottom line is, the Oilers are a better team than they were last year. The Panthers may be as well, but does it matter?
As Paul Maurice says, on Wednesday, they’re going to drop the puck.
May the best team win.
2025 STANLEY CUP FINAL
GAME 1
FLORIDA PANTHERS @ EDMONTON OILERS
Best-of-7 Series
- When: Wednesday, 8 p.m.
- Where: Rogers Place, Edmonton
- National TV: TNT/truTV
- National Streaming: Max
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys), SiriusXM
- Radio Streaming: SiriusXM, NHL App
- Series Schedule (all games at 8 p.m., TNT) — Game 1: @Edmonton Wednesday; Game 2: @Edmonton, Friday June 6; Game 3: @Florida, Monday June 9; Game 4: @Florida, Thursday June 12; Game 5*: @Edmonton, Saturday June 14; Game 6*: @Florida, Tuesday June 17; Game 7*: @Edmonton, Friday June 20.
- Regular Season (Panthers won 2-0) — At Florida: Panthers 4, Oilers 3 (Feb. 27). At Edmonton: Panthers 6, Oilers 5 (Dec. 16).
- How They Got Here: Edmonton d. Los Angeles (6), Vegas (5), Dallas (5); Florida d. Tampa Bay (5), Toronto (7), Carolina (5)
- Postseason History: Florida Won 2024 Stanley Cup Final 4-3
- All-time Regular Season Series: Oilers lead 23-18-0, 3 ties