Florida Panthers Get Another Shot at Game 7 Glory

The Florida Panthers have not played in a whole lot of playoff series which have gone to a Game 7 in their history, but the one coming up is for the whole thing.

When the Panthers play host to the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night, the winner will lay claim to the Stanley Cup.

This is not how the Panthers thought this would play out a few days ago when they had a 3-0 series lead, but, here we are.

Florida is 2-1 all-time in Game 7s, with the only loss coming on home ice.

That came in the first round of the 2012 playoffs to the New Jersey Devils; Adam Henrique won that 3:47 into the second overtime.

Henrique scored twice for the Oilers on Friday night.

No One Covers the Florida Panthers Like FHN. Period.

Subscribe to Florida Hockey Now Today!

The two Game 7 wins for the Panthers were on the road.

The first came in 1996, Florida rallying from a 3-2 deficit to win the final two games of the Eastern Conference final — including Game 7 where Tom Fitzgerald and Johan Garpenlov scored in the third period for a 3-1 win at Mellon Arena.

Florida went to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time with that win.

The most recent Game 7 win for the Panthers came last spring.

The Panthers trailed the top-seeded Bruins 3-1 in the opening round but rallied to win three straight and knock Boston out of the playoffs.

In that game, Brandon Montour scored in the final minute to tie the score at 3, with Carter Verhaeghe scoring the game-winner in overtime.

More FHN Coverage of the Florida Panthers:

2024 STANLEY CUP FINAL

EDMONTON OILERS VS. FLORIDA PANTHERS

GAME 7

Best of 7 Series Tied 3-3