Florida Panthers Have Their Names on the Stanley Cup. Who Is Missing?

The Stanley Cup has a new addition with the 2024-25 champion Florida Panthers names now hammered into the silver.

There are some different names from last year.

The Panthers, of course, had a number of new players this season.

Players with their names on the Stanley Cup for the first time include Nate Schmidt, Jesper Boqvist, AJ Greer, Seth Jones, and Vitek Vanecek.

Mackie Samoskevich, who was with the Panthers during last year’s run but did not dress for any postseason games, is on the Cup this time around.

Brad Marchand joins Roberto Luongo on the Stanley Cup after his Boston Bruins beat the Vancouver Canucks in the 2011 Final.

But, who among the Panthers have their name on the Stanley Cup from last year’s team who are not this time around?

Florida replaced numerous front office members — Rick Dudley, Paul Fenton, Paul Krepelka among them — in order to get more members of the team’s support staff on the Cup for the first time.

Patric Hornqvist, Bryan McCabe, and Braden Birch had their names on the Cup from last year’s championship, but are not on the 2024-25 version.

Those who made the cut this time around include two of the team’s assistant equipment managers (Dakota King and Thomas ‘Train’ Anderson), their director of amateur scouting (Shane Churla), their vice president of player engagement (Mike Huff), and various members of their team medical staff (Tim Wittenauer, Mike Valcy, Brian Riedel, and Mike Joyce).

Last year, the Panthers had 53 names on the Stanley Cup (24 players) after petitioning the NHL to go over the 50-person limit.

This year, there are also 53 names on the Cup including 25 players.

Team president Matt Caldwell, who appears to have been a last-minute addition last year as his name appears after all the players, is up near the top this time around.

Doug Cifu, who is still on the team website as the team’s Vice Chairman, Partner & Alternate Governor after being suspended by the NHL during the playoffs for his social media activity, is not on the Stanley Cup this time around.

He certainly would have been if not for the suspension.

