Florida Panthers Names on the Stanley Cup Revealed. Who Made the Cut?

After more than a week away getting their names hammered into the Stanley Cup, the Florida Panthers got it back.

On Friday, general manager Bill Zito took the Stanley Cup to Islamorada in the Florida Keys where he certainly showed it off.

According to photos shared on a Facebook post by Kimberly Kasper Lowell, the names on the Stanley Cup were finally revealed.

Per the pictures posted there, a total of 53 new names have been hammered into the silver chalice.

The Stanley Cup spent more than a week away as it was worked on in Montreal.

The team had to provide a list of names to the NHL which had to be approved.

Of those 53 names, 29 went to ownership or the front office.

The Viola family took up most of the first two rows: Vincent Viola, Teresa, John, Michael, and Travis Viola join Doug Cifu before Zito and coach Paul Maurice complete the second row of names.

After that, four rows of names include assistant coaches and front office members such as Rick Dudley, Paul Fenton, Brett Peterson, Patric Hornqvist, Roberto Luongo, and Bryan McCabe.

A total of 24 players made the cut on the Cup although there were certain conditions as to who were eligible.

The Panthers had to petition the NHL to add players who did not hit the qualifying 41 games or an appearance in at least one Stanley Cup Final games.

Jonah Gadjovich (39 games) and Josh Mahura (30) both made the cut after injuries kept them from being able to play the 41 games needed to automatically be on the Cup.

Of the Florida players, 22 are on the Stanley Cup for the first time.

Members of the front office, coaches, and players will begin getting their day with the Stanley Cup starting next week.

